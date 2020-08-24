Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains on storm-hit U.S. output and COVID-19 treatment hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 10:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Crude oil prices rose on Monday as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, and on signs of progress in development of a COVID-19 treatment.

Brent crude was up 32 cents, or 0.7%, at $44.67 a barrel by 1351 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.42.

"Prices are taking their cues from Mother Nature this morning as two storms bear down on the Gulf of Mexico. Half of the region's production has been shut down, though gains will be limited by the threat of a second prolonged COVID wave," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Energy companies shut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of offshore crude oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Workers have been evacuated from more than 100 production platforms.

"While there is a focus on oil production at the moment, we will need to keep an eye on refining activity, which is vulnerable to flooding. The U.S. Gulf is a key refining hub," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy.

Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] may shut the largest crude oil refinery in the United States for the bad weather later this week, according to sources.

Also supporting prices was a report by the Financial Times that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

On Sunday Trump hailed FDA authorisation of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after he accused the agency of impeding the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.

The World Health Organization, however, was cautious about endorsing the treatment, citing "low quality" evidence that it works.

Oil price gains were kept in check by an increase in the U.S. oil and natural rig count for the first time since March, with the addition of the most oil rigs in seven months as shale producers resume drilling.

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.56% 8658 Delayed Quote.10.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.59% 44.72 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
WTI 0.16% 42.503 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aS&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
10:16aWhite House adviser Conway's departure a blow to Trump as election looms
RE
10:16aBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement
PU
10:16aTender for prequalification of contractors for proposed construction of ngong police complex for central bank of kenya (reserved to citizen contractors)
PU
10:16aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Co-chairs' Statement on Cooperation of Synergizing the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor of the Third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders' Meeting
PU
10:14aDollar dips, all eyes on Fed Chair Powell's speech this week
RE
10:07aKohlberg & Co, Mubadala take controlling stake in PCI Pharma
RE
10:05aModerna, EU conclude advanced talks to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
10:05aWTO largely backs Canada in lumber complaint against U.S. tariffs
RE
10:05aOil gains on storm-hit U.S. output and COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group