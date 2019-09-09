Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
09/09/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday after the new Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, confirmed expectations that he would stick with his country's policy of limiting crude output to support prices.

Prince Abdulaziz, son of Saudi King Salman and a long-time member of the Saudi delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), replaced Khalid al-Falih on Sunday.

"The move is bullish for oil prices," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said in a note. "Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is known as an oil production cutter. He has been instrumental in securing production cuts in the past."

Brent crude futures gained $1.32, or 2.1%, to $62.86 a barrel by 1:05 p.m. EDT (1705 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.44, or 2.6%, to $57.96 a barrel.

Prince Abdulaziz said the pillars of Saudi Arabia's policy would not change and a global deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would survive.

He added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance between OPEC and non-member countries including Russia was staying for the long term.

Russia's oil output in August exceeded its quota under the OPEC+ agreements.

OPEC oil output in August rose for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were "committed" to achieving oil market balance.

The OPEC+ deal's joint ministerial monitoring committee meets on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Trade and geopolitical tensions are affecting the market, Mazrouei said.

Executives at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference said on Monday they expect oil prices this year to be pressured by uncertainties surrounding the global economy, the U.S.-China trade war and increasing U.S. supplies.

Elsewhere, China's crude oil imports gained about 3% in August from a month earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, buoyed by a recovery in refining margins despite a persistent surplus of oil products and tepid demand.

The United States is "very concerned" about China's purchases of Iranian oil, Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, said on Monday.

The United States last year withdrew from a nuclear deal that world powers had done with Iran in 2015, and reimposed sanctions to strangle Iran's vital oil trade.

(Graphic: U.S. Rig count png, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VR/eikon.png)

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Dale Hudson, Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.01% 62.94 Delayed Quote.11.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.35% 65.5066 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
WTI 2.15% 58.05 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pGerman tax take could fall further, government adviser says
RE
01:23pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:22pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Launches Student Life Office to Students, Faculty and Staff
PU
12:57pYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys
PU
12:54pUK bluechips give up gains as sterling strengthens
RE
12:53pPompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly
RE
12:42pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Announces Establishment of a Milk Donation Reimbursement Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group