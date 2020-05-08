Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

By Ahmad Ghaddar

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on course for a second consecutive week of gains as more countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns put in place to halt the coronavirus pandemic and as more output was shut in.

Brent crude was up by 76 cents, or 2.58%, at $30.22 a barrel by 1330 GMT, having fallen nearly 1% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 78 cents, or 3.31%, to $24.33 after a decline of nearly 2% in the previous session.

Both contracts are heading for a second week of gains after the lows of April, when U.S. oil crashed below zero, with Brent advancing over 14% this week and WTI up more than 22%.

However, crude is still being pumped into storage, raising the prospect that any gains prompted by stronger demand will be capped.

"The market remains very oversupplied, but OPEC+ cuts and voluntary curtailments are helping and the modest beginnings of demand recovery could be imminent as lockdowns begin to ease," said Jefferies equity analyst Jason Gammel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+, began implementing a deal on record supply cuts amounting to 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of May.

North American oil companies are cutting production quicker than OPEC officials and industry analysts expected and are on track to withdraw about 1.7 million bpd of output by the end of June.

The number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States is expected to hit an all-time low this week - reflecting data going back 80 years.

INVENTORIES

Still, U.S. crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma increased by about 407,000 barrels in the week through May 5, traders said on Thursday, citing Genscape data.

"Price-wise, we still expect to see some mild (if not wild) price swings as the traders get bullish on shut-ins and then again bearish on the stock builds that continue to pile up," said Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson.

Australia on Friday became the latest country to plan an easing of lockdown restrictions as infections from the coronavirus slow to a trickle, aiming to relax social distancing restrictions in a three-stage process.

France, parts of the United States and countries such as Pakistan are also planning to ease restrictions instituted to stop the spread of the world's worst health crisis in a century.

In the United States, the biggest oil and oil products consumer, motorists are starting to take to the roads as the lockdowns ease. Gasoline supplied to the U.S. market rose to almost 6.7 million bpd last week, according to estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Prices received further support after U.S. and Chinese officials discussed a trade deal agreed before the coronavirus outbreak, with both sides agreeing to implement the agreement.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aEXPLAINER : Why 14.7% unemployment rate doesn't capture the true state of the coronavirus economy
RE
10:09aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series II-Issue Price
PU
10:08aCanada Sets Fresh Job-Loss Record in April -- Update
DJ
10:00aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
09:57aTreasury Yields Rise After Jobs Report
DJ
09:55aCanada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March
DJ
09:49aSUSTAINABLE FOOD LAB : Keeping Change Moving When Everything Stops
PU
09:48aOil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins
RE
09:45aU.S. joblessness slams Latinos, less educated with brutal force
RE
09:43aINSTANT VIEW : Coronavirus ravaged U.S. payrolls in April, 20.5 mln jobs lost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group