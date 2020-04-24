Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil heads for another weekly slide on coronavirus turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas

Crude prices rose on Friday as energy producers continued to cut the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States and Canada.

Both Brent and the U.S. crude benchmarks, however, remained on track for their third straight week of losses as global production shutdowns failed to keep pace with the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. energy firms cut the most oil rigs in a month in April since 2015, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. In Canada, drillers slashed the number of active oil and gas rigs to a record low.

The oil market has experienced unprecedented turbulence since U.S. prices fell into negative territory on Monday for the first time ever and international benchmark Brent sank to two-decade lows.

Investors have sold oil aggressively since early March, in response to a 30% collapse in demand due to the pandemic.

This week's declines will mark the eighth week of losses out of the last nine weeks. Brent is on track for a 21% weekly drop and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is set for a fall of around 6%.

Brent futures for June delivery rose 72 cents, or 3.4%, to $22.05 a barrel by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude rose 67 cents, or 4.1%, to $17.17. Both contracts traded up over 5% earlier in the day.

Storage is quickly filling worldwide, which could necessitate more production cuts, even after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to cut output by 9.7 million bpd earlier this month. The global economy may still see a record contraction this year.

"Despite the measures taken by OPEC, oil producers in various countries should be aware that they may be called to take more drastic measures," Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's resources and petroleum minister, told state news agency ANGOP on Friday. Angola is a member of OPEC.

Russia plans to halve oil exports from its Baltic and Black Sea ports in May according to the first loading schedule for crude shipments since it agreed this month along with other major oil producers to cut output.

Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota, has halted most of its production in the U.S. state and notified some customers it would not supply crude, people familiar with the matter said.

But with global storage space filling fast and oil demand shrinking by around 30%, those shut-ins are too little to rebalance the market. Onshore oil storage is currently filled to nearly 85% capacity, according to energy research firm Kpler.

In China, where the coronavirus outbreak started late last year, analysts said fuel sales should pick up in the second quarter as Beijing eases curbs to contain the pandemic.

By Scott DiSavino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pDollar edges lower but stimulus uncertainty keeps euro gains capped
RE
02:51pDollar edges lower but stimulus uncertainty keeps euro gains capped
RE
02:48pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, handful of states edge toward reopening
RE
02:48pCoronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
02:44pDemocrats urge U.S. to provide at least $5 billion in loans to bus industry
RE
02:37pSaudi tourism sector could see 35%-45% decline this year on coronavirus
RE
02:35pNYSE eyes reopening trading floor, but timeline still unclear
RE
02:30pOil heads for another weekly slide on coronavirus turmoil
RE
02:28pU.S. WEIGHS TAKING STAKES IN U.S. ENERGY COMPANIES, OTHER OPTIONS : Mnuchin
RE
02:28pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Iowa Supreme Court Rules on Deductions for Grain Warehouse Drying and Storage Charges
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group