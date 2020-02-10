Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee demonstrates a sample of crude oil in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region

Oil prices fell to their lowest since January 2019 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.

Oil has dropped over 25% from a peak in January after the spreading virus hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, and fuelled concerns of excess global supplies.

Brent futures fell 99 cents, or 1.8%, to $53.48 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 1.1%, to $49.76.

That keeps both Brent and WTI in oversold territory for 13 days and 14 days, respectively, their longest bearish streaks since Nov. 2018. If Brent closes at its current level, it would be its lowest settle since December 2018.

The premium of the Brent front-month over the same WTI contract <WTCLc1-LCOc1>, meanwhile, fell to its lowest since August 2019 in intraday trade.

"The concern remains that the wider markets have yet to reflect the full impact of the disruption," said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

"With China being the world's most dominant consumer of raw materials, the impact continues to be felt strongly across key commodities and the world is facing the biggest demand shock since the 2009 global financial crisis."

Beijing has orchestrated support for its companies and financial markets in the past week and investors are hoping for more stimulus to lift the world's second-biggest economy.

Worries over supply were not alleviated on Friday when Russia said it needed more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that has advised the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut production by a further 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The group, known as OPEC+, has been implementing cuts of 1.2 million bpd since January 2019.

Algeria's Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Sunday the committee had advised further output cuts until the end of the second quarter.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow needed more time to assess the situation, adding that U.S. crude production growth would slow and global demand was still solid.

"The lack of enthusiasm from the Russians to deliver an additional 600,000 barrels per day in deeper production cuts could prove cost in stabilizing prices in the short-term," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a report.

Oil traders also said they were concerned the proposed reduction would not be sufficient to tighten global markets as China's state refiners have said they would cut refining throughput by about 940,000 bpd this month.

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kirsten Donovan)

By Scott DiSavino

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, CRB Commodity Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.10% 53.2 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.06% 64.172 Delayed Quote.3.56%
WTI -0.50% 49.5 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:51pTrump Proposes $4.8 Trillion Budget, With Cuts to Safety Nets
DJ
12:44pCoronavirus to hit Canadian oil sector, tourism, supply chains - finance minister
RE
12:35pOil producers still in talks over extending output cut -Algeria minister
RE
12:28pOil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
RE
12:21pOil hits 13-mth low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
RE
12:18pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Eu commission indicate that cap transitional rules facilitate the reopening of glas
PU
12:07pWall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record
RE
12:02pAlibaba offers $2.86 billion in loans to firms hit by coronavirus outbreak
RE
11:56aSafe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound
RE
11:51aNigeria's petroleum bill to be passed by mid-2020, says oil minister
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update
5Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group