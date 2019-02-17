Log in
Oil hits three-month high on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

02/17/2019 | 08:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose to their highest levels since November last year on Monday, lifted by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures pushed through $56 per barrel for the first time this year, hitting $56.13 a barrel before edging back to $56.02 a barrel by 0112 GMT, still up 0.8 percent from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures hit a high of $66.78 per barrel before easing to $66.65 per barrel, up 0.6 percent from their last close.

For both benchmarks, these were their highest levels since Nov. 20, 2018.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as some non-affiliated producers like Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a large supply overhang from swelling more.

Further pushing up crude prices have been U.S. sanctions against oil exporters and OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela.

Traders said financial markets, including crude futures, were also generally supported by hopes that the United States and China would soon resolve their trade disputes, which have dragged on global economic growth.

"Positive signs in the U.S.-China trade talks helped boost sentiment across markets," ANZ bank said on Monday.

At least partly offsetting supply falls has been a surge in U.S. crude oil production by more than 2 million bpd in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd.

And there are signs that U.S. output will rise further.

U.S. energy firms last week increased the number of oil rigs looking for new production by three, to a total of 857, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a weekly report last Friday. RIG-OL-USA-

That means the U.S. rig count is higher than a year ago when fewer than 800 rigs were active.

GRAPHIC:
U.S. oil rig count and crude production levels -

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

