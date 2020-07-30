Oil holds steady as virus concerns weigh on demand hopes

* U.S. crude stocks post biggest weekly drop since Dec
* U.S. gasoline, distillate inventories post surprise builds
* Surging COVID-19 cases dent fuel demand hopes
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices were
little changed on Thursday, restrained by concerns that surging
coronavirus infections could jeopardize a recovery in fuel
demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output.
The most active Brent crude contract for October was
up 4 cents or 0.1% at $44.13 a barrel at 0330 GMT. The September
Brent contract, which is expiring on Friday, was
unchanged at $43.75 a barrel in light trading.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down one cent at $41.26 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose on Wednesday after the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the largest
one-week fall in crude stocks since December.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.6 million
barrels in the week to July 24 to 526 million barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations for a 357,000-barrel rise.
However, U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks, which include
diesel and heating oil, both rose against expectations for
inventories to fall - highlighting the patchy nature of the
recovery in fuel demand.
"The market's relative non-plussed reaction to the colossal
beat on the EIA print was likely due to a report including a
considerable fall in U.S. imports," said Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at AxiCorp.
"The gasoline glut provides the poor eye candy in the
report, which reinforces the fact this is not your typical U.S.
driving season as the pandemic continues to ravage the U.S.
sunbelt."
Prices were anchored on Thursday by demand concerns with a
rise in COVID-19 infections raising the prospect for lockdowns
to be reimposed.
"As long as we're recording new daily cases, the risk for
oil demand is just too strong," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities
analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Deaths from COVID-19 topped 150,000 in the United States on
Wednesday, while Brazil, with the world's second-worst outbreak,
set new daily records of confirmed cases and deaths. New
infections in Australia hit a record on Thursday.
The potential hit to the demand rebound comes just as the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its
allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to step up output in
August, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day to global
supply.
