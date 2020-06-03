Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil hovers below $40 as doubts emerge over next step on OPEC cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

Oil pulled back slightly on Wednesday after briefly jumping above $40 a barrel, the highest since March, retreating as doubts emerged about the timing and scale of a potential extension to the pact between OPEC and its allies to cut crude supplies.

Oil prices were also were pressured as U.S. refined product inventories surged in the week, raising concerns about demand. [EIA/S]

"As product demand remains subdued, gasoline inventories showed a solid build, while distillates showed a mammoth one - despite refinery runs being over 3.6 million barrels per day below year-ago levels," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal to extend oil output cuts by a month, but a policy meeting on Thursday rather than later in June is unlikely, sources said. Earlier in the session, oil fell when Bloomberg reported the Thursday meeting was in doubt.

"Prices were firm so far this week on the news that the meeting was earlier," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "The retracement today is definitely due to the latest headlines on OPEC."

Brent crude futures for August were down 7 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.50 a barrel by 1:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT). The session high of $40.53 was the highest since March 6. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July fell 3 cents, to $36.78 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have surged in recent weeks, with Brent more than doubling after hitting a 21-year low below $16 in April, when U.S. crude turned negative.

The OPEC+ group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, is cutting output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, equal to about 10% of global output before the coronavirus crisis.

The talks have been focusing on keeping the current level of cuts beyond June. But a one-month extension would be shorter than some sources have said was under consideration.

Oil also weakened on reports that Gulf OPEC producers are not discussing extensions to their deeper voluntary production cuts beyond June.

Pointing to demand recovery, the services sector in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, returned to growth last month, a survey showed.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Alex Lawler; Editing by David Goodman, Louise Heavens, David Gregorio and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMDOCS LIMITED 0.44% 64.02 Delayed Quote.-11.73%
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. 4.72% 66.5 End-of-day quote.-20.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 39.88 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pLos Angeles based civil rights advocacy institution, Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO weighs in on nationwide protests, calls for everyone to join the fight for change
SE
02:43pApple must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over CEO's iPhone, China comments
RE
02:43pIMF chief says some countries may need debt restructuring, not just freeze
RE
02:41pVirus-hit U.S. state revenue could start slow recovery in third quarter
RE
02:35pNew U.S. restrictions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions take effect June 5
RE
02:32pMonzo cutting up to 120 jobs due to coronavirus impact
RE
02:24pSnap removes Trump account from curated promotional section
RE
02:18pFed Will Expand Municipal Lending Facility to More Localities -- Update
DJ
02:16pPES PARTY OF EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS : 03/06/2020 EU must step up and lead on international cooperation
PU
02:13pWall Street surges on signs of economic rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group