Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil hovers just below 2019 highs as markets look to trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:10am EST
An oil pumpjack is seen in Velma, Oklahoma

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices hovered just below 2019 highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks this week, while supply cuts led by producer group OPEC meant markets were relatively tight.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $66.52 per barrel at 0755 GMT, 5 cents above their last close and not far off the 2019 high of $66.83 a barrel hit in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $56.03 per barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement and close to the 2019 high of $56.33 touched the previous day.

Traders said they were cautious on taking large new positions before the outcome of the trade talks that start in Washington on Tuesday between senior Chinese and U.S. negotiators.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute was hurting economic growth globally.

"Addressing global trade tensions is key for improving the economic outlook," the bank said.

Considering the economic outlook and supply and demand balances, the bank said it expects Brent prices to average between $50 and $70 per barrel, "anchored around $60".

Global oil markets remain relatively tight because of supply cuts led by the Middle East dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with top crude exporter Saudi Arabia cutting the most.

Saudi seaborne crude exports fell in the first half of February, with departures standing at 6.204 million barrels per day (bpd), a 1.341 million bpd decline on the previous month and 0.91 million bpd decline on the year, data intelligence firm Kpler said.

Further providing oil markets with support are U.S. sanctions against petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela.

Venezuela is a major crude supplier to U.S. refineries while Iran is a key exporter to major demand centres in Asia, especially China and India.

(Reporting Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aGEORGIA : New EIB support for Georgia's transport infrastructure and connectivity
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aKuroda flags BOJ's readiness to ease further, yen slips
RE
03:11aSouth Africa needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - Radebe
RE
03:10aOil hovers just below 2019 highs as markets look to trade talks
RE
02:50aHSBC warns on China, Britain slowdown as 2018 profit disappoints
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:46aUber agrees to pay VAT in Egypt -tax chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2DANONE : DANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP Profit Jumps, Dividend Steady
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.