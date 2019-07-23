Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil inches up amid Middle East tensions; frail demand outlook caps gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:05am EDT
An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demand outlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to take swift action to keep global oil markets adequately supplied.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $63.30 a barrel by 0335 GMT. The international benchmark rose more than 1% in the previous session, following Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week that stoked fears of supply disruptions from the energy-rich Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unchanged at $56.22 per barrel.

"Downward revisions on global oil demand, along with rising challenges in the macroeconomic environment, have capped bullish gains for oil prices," said Benjamin Lu Jiaxuan, commodities analyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

Meanwhile, the IEA said it was closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz as relations between Iran and Britain remain tense.

"The IEA is ready to act quickly and decisively in the event of a disruption to ensure that global markets remain adequately supplied," it said, adding that executive director Fatih Birol has been in talks with IEA members, associate governments and other nations.

"Consumers can be reassured that the oil market is currently well supplied, with oil production exceeding demand in the first half of 2019, pushing up global stocks by 900,000 barrels per day," the IEA said in a statement.

The potential for disruption in the Middle East has come amid a more fundamental souring of market sentiment in recent days, with hedge funds, producers and traders all taking a more bearish tack in response to what they see as weakness in worldwide demand.

"Lower global demand estimates...have hit crude prices in the last couple of weeks," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Weather and geopolitical disruptions have been temporary and only the OPEC+ deal has given traders clarity with the group's commitment to reducing the oil glut at their expense."

The 'OPEC+' deal refers to coordinated efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated producers, including Russia, to withhold supplies since the start of the year to prop up prices.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aBANK OF UGANDA : Advertisement for the Positions of Programme Manager - MEFMI Secretariat
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Mossman Mill returned to the community | North Queensland Register
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Report identifies opportunities and challenges for diversifying sugarcane revenue streams | SRA
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Water monitoring helps protect wetlands | NQ Dry Tropics
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sweet opportunity to enter a trade | Industry Queensland
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Isis Central Sugar Mill expand Gayndah cane trial | Queensland Country Life
PU
01:30aACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Australia ramps up opposition to India's sugar subsidies | Farm Online
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aChina June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
4PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : releases long range surveillance camera with built-in lens “FUJIFILM..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group