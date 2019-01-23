Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil inches up on hopes fiscal stimulus will stem economic slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 02:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up on Wednesday after China and Japan said they would use fiscal spending to stem an economic slowdown that is weighing on global financial markets.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.79 per barrel at 0743 GMT, up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.22 per barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.4 percent.

The firmer prices followed a 2 percent fall in crude futures and a slump in international financial markets on Tuesday as concerns over global growth spooked investors into looking for safe-haven assets such as government bonds or gold.

A widespread economic slowdown is expected to dent growth in demand for fuel, weighing on energy prices.

Chinese finance ministry officials on Wednesday said the government would step up fiscal spending this year to support its economy, which last year registered its lowest growth rate since 1990.

The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would keep its ultra-easy monetary settings which have been running since 2013.

That came after Japan reported that its December 2018 exports fell by 3.8 percent, the most in more than two years, dragged down as weak global demand and the U.S.-China trade frictions took their toll on the trade-reliant economy.

Meanwhile, Japan's 2018 crude oil imports fell to 3 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since records started in 1979, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Denmark's Saxo Bank, said "the global economy is suffering", but added that China's government would "do all it can for stability".

This includes for the United States and China to find a solution to their bitter trade dispute, Jakobsen said, but to prevent a sharp economic slowdown, a solution needs to show itself before Feb. 5, the Lunar New Year.

Should a deal be reached by then, "we will see powerful support for the Chinese economy", he said, as well as the launch of strong stimulus programmes to keep the economy growing.

Despite this, Jakobsen warned that stimulus programmes could not keep the economy going forever, and there was a large risk of another downturn in 2020.

Providing oil prices with support in 2019 have been production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), aimed at reining in an emerging supply overhang.

Whether OPEC's efforts will be successful will also depend on the development of oil production in the United States, where crude output <C-OUT-T-EIA> jumped by 2 million bpd in 2018 to an unprecedented 11.9 million bpd.

The boom was largely fuelled by onshore shale oil drilling. And while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that it expected shale output to rise further, it said that production growth would slow in the coming years.


GRAPHIC: U.S. oil production growth -

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aEuropean companies' fourth-quarter earnings estimates slashed again - Refinitiv data
RE
03:55aChina's December grain imports plunge amid trade disputes - customs
RE
03:54aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : reviews child Policy, Plan of action and Road map towards the prevention of Child marriage
PU
03:50aTHAI BAHT'S STRENGTH IN LINE WITH REGIONAL PEERS : central bank
RE
03:33aU.S. Fed investigating Deutsche's role in Danske money laundering - Bloomberg
RE
03:23aChina imports record LNG supplies in Dec, remains world's No.2 buyer in 2018
RE
03:22aZimbabwe vows bold economic turnaround despite surging prices
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aFrench business morale in January remains at two-year lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
4BURBERRY GROUP : BURBERRY : third-quarter same store sales up 1 percent
5METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : 2018 profit misses estimates as growth slows, shares dive

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.