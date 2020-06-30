Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil installations in Libya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:54am EDT

To that end, it urgently calls for an end to the blockade on oil production, a resource that belongs to all of the Libyan people.

It is necessary to guarantee the correct operation of the oil installations and the management unit controlled by the National Oil Company (NOC) under the authority of the Government of National Accord.

Spain urges Libyan leaders to strengthen the economic institutions and reiterates its commitment to stability, sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of Libya and its support for the efforts of the United Nations in a search for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aDISCOVERY : 'GREENLEAF' FIFTH AND FINAL SEASON PREMIERE ON OWN DELIVERS 1.9 MILLION VIEWERS AND RANKS AS #1 CABLE TELECAST FOR WOMEN 25-54 - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Heidelberg restructures company pension scheme via collective agreement with uniform dynamization of company pensions and strengthens equity through income of around ? 65 million
EQ
05:09aHOCHDORF : Jürg Oleas is elected as Chair of the Board of Directors
PU
05:09aThe European Union extended economic sanctions on Russia
PU
05:09aDRIVER : Interim Report 2020
PU
05:09aQSL Market Update , 30/6/2020
PU
05:09aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : postpones publication of the 2019 annual financial statements and date for the 2020 Annual General Mee…
PU
05:09aRoad Traffic Accidents, April 2020
PU
05:09aTurnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), April 2020
PU
05:09aProducer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group