Oil installations in Libya

To that end, it urgently calls for an end to the blockade on oil production, a resource that belongs to all of the Libyan people.

It is necessary to guarantee the correct operation of the oil installations and the management unit controlled by the National Oil Company (NOC) under the authority of the Government of National Accord.

Spain urges Libyan leaders to strengthen the economic institutions and reiterates its commitment to stability, sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of Libya and its support for the efforts of the United Nations in a search for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-