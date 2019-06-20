Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil jumps 3% to $63 as Iran shoots down U.S. drone in Gulf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil jumped more than 3% to above $63 a barrel on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Also supporting oil were expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its next meeting, stimulating growth in the world's largest oil-consuming country, and a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $1.38 at $63.20 a barrel at 0854 GMT, having risen 3.3% to $63.88 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.45 to $55.21.

"It's a combination of factors," Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said of the price rise. "You have more supportive stocks data, the Fed indicating they will cut rates and the shooting down of the drone."

The drone was downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a U.S. official said. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the drone was flying over southern Iran.

Tension has been rising in the Middle East, home to over 20% of the world's oil output, after attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for oil supplies. Washington blamed Tehran for the tanker attacks. Iran denied any role.

Concern about slowing economic growth and a U.S.-China trade dispute has pulled oil lower in recent weeks. Brent reached a 2019 high of $75 in April.

Also propelling oil higher on Thursday was a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of prolonged supply restraint by producer group OPEC and its allies.

After swelling to near two-year highs, U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 1.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed this week to meet on July 1-2, ending a month of wrangling about the timing of the meeting.

The coalition known as OPEC+ will discuss whether to extend throughout 2019 a deal on cutting 1.2 million barrels per day of production. The deal expires at the end of this month.

Momentum for an agreement appeared to be building as the United Arab Emirates' energy minister said extending the deal was "logical and reasonable".

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aWarrington Shaw  Singapore Factories Stop Hiring Amid Falling Exports
SE
06:05aEPIC adds New Benefits Consulting Team in Houston TX
SE
06:03aFACEBOOK : Facebooks digital currency could trigger new DC battles
AQ
06:00aA 10-Year Treasury Yield Below 2% Is Something Almost Nobody Saw Coming
DJ
05:57aPhilippine central bank stands pat, but signals further easing as global risks rise
RE
05:57aTrainline expects to price IPO at top of range - bookrunner
RE
05:44aECB's last monetary policy decision was taken unanimously - de Guindos
RE
05:40aIndonesia central bank cuts bank reserve requirements, says next rate move is down
RE
05:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : 39th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS chiefs of Defence Staff opens in Abuja
PU
05:37aAlone among peers, Norway raises rates, eyes two more hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About