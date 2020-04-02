Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:11am EDT
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Crude oil futures jumped 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

Brent crude futures rose more than 11% in early trade. By 1132 GMT, Brent was up 10.75%, or $2.66, to $27.40, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10.09% or $2.05, to $22.36.

Trump said he had talked recently with the leaders of both Russia and Saudi Arabia and believed the two countries would make a deal to end their price war within a "few days" - lowering production and bringing prices back up.

Trump also said he had invited U.S. oil executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the industry "ravaged" by slumping energy demand during the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi Arabia/Russia price war.

"Oil prices are seeing their biggest gains in two weeks this morning...There are two key factors...both of which, however, are not enough to save oil prices from further declines," Rystad's head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a daily note.

"The first, U.S. oil diplomacy efforts towards Saudi Arabia and Russia ... The second big news driving the positive sentiment was rumours that China will speed up its crude purchases for their strategic stockpiles."

Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Putin said that both oil producers and consumers should find a solution that would improve the "challenging" situation of global oil markets.

Saudi Arabia supports co-operation between oil producers to stabilise the market but Russia's opposition to a proposal last month to deepen supply cuts has caused market turmoil, a senior Gulf source familiar with Saudi thinking told Reuters.

Some analysts said there was still a long way to go before any output cut agreement is struck.

With markets facing 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oversupply in the second quarter and storage maxing out in April, extraordinary curtailments of oil supply will be needed in May and June, said Kang Wu, head of Asia analytics at S&P Global Platts.

He said Brent prices need to drop to low-$10 per barrel to force immediate supply curtailment. He forecast that global oil demand would decline by around 4.5 million bpd this year.

Saudi Arabia's crude supply rose on Wednesday to a record of more than 12 million barrels per day, two industry sources said, despite a plunge in demand and U.S. pressure on the country to stop flooding the market.

"This is a clear sign that the Saudis are not ready to back off in the price war, despite the Russians now saying that they will not increase output given the current oversupply in the market," ING said in a research note on Thursday.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 13.8 million barrels in their biggest weekly increase since 2016 and analysts expected stocks to keep rising as refineries curb output and gasoline demand falls.

"At the current price, many U.S. oil exploring energy companies won't be able to make a profit and drilling activities might fall in North America," CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said.

U.S. shale producer Whiting Petroleum Corp, once the largest oil producer in North Dakota, on Wednesday became the first publicly traded casualty of the oil price collapse as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

By Julia Payne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20aSouthwest Airlines to apply for aid with U.S. Treasury after demand craters
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDollar maintains gains after weeks of rallying
RE
07:15aDollar maintains gains after weeks of rallying
RE
07:15aRWE enters Taiwanese offshore wind market
RE
07:12aBritish insurer Prudential, China's CITIC set up asset management JV in Beijing
RE
07:11aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
07:10aVeoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group