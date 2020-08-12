Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil major Chevron invests in nuclear fusion startup Zap Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
Chevron (CVX)'s logo is seen in Los Angeles

Oil major Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it is investing in Zap Energy Inc, joining Italy's ENI and Norwegian state oil company Equinor who have also backed nuclear fusion startups to reduce their carbon footprint.

Chevron's decision comes as energy companies face increasing pressure from investors to reduce emissions, spend more on low-carbon energy and disclose the impact of their fossil fuel production on climate change.

"Chevron Technology Ventures' investment in fusion is an opportunity to enhance the company's focus on a diverse portfolio of low-carbon energy resources," Chevron said in a statement, without putting a number on the size of its investment.

Nuclear fusion is a process that releases large amounts of energy with no greenhouse gas emissions and limited long-lived radioactive waste.

Zap Energy raised $6.5 million from its Series A financing on July 12, according to data from Crunchbase. (https://bit.ly/30OBnx0)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.23% 90.72 Delayed Quote.-24.72%
ENI SPA 1.56% 8.373 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
EQUINOR ASA 1.18% 150.3 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 45.38 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
WTI 0.31% 42.635 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pQTS REALTY TRUST : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:58pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Aprovação dos Resultados 2T20
PU
05:57pORVANA MINERALS : Reports Third Quarter Results For FY2020
AQ
05:56pFull Circle Fiber Invests in Noble Resources
BU
05:54pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:53pMERCK : Half-yearly Financial Report 2020
PU
05:51pAMP : Australia's AMP first-half profit slumps as coronavirus slams fee income
RE
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pJangada Mines PLC Announces Updated Shareholdings in ValOre Metals Corp.
NE
05:50pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
3APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group