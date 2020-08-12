Oil major Chevron invests in nuclear fusion startup Zap Energy

Chevron's decision comes as energy companies face increasing pressure from investors to reduce emissions, spend more on low-carbon energy and disclose the impact of their fossil fuel production on climate change.

"Chevron Technology Ventures' investment in fusion is an opportunity to enhance the company's focus on a diverse portfolio of low-carbon energy resources," Chevron said in a statement, without putting a number on the size of its investment.

Nuclear fusion is a process that releases large amounts of energy with no greenhouse gas emissions and limited long-lived radioactive waste.

Zap Energy raised $6.5 million from its Series A financing on July 12, according to data from Crunchbase. (https://bit.ly/30OBnx0)

