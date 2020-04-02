Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil majors ditch third party crude trading, focus on own volumes in flooded market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

In a market oversupplied with crude and related products, traders at big oil companies are focusing on placing their own production and refusing to deal with third party volumes as the cost of storage soars.

Oil companies worldwide are scrambling to find a home for their output as they grapple with the fastest and deepest ever collapse in demand, with the coronavirus pandemic shuttering industry and keeping much of the world at home with little need to drive or fly, while both floating and inland storage is fast filling up.

Majors including ExxonMobil, BP, Total, and Russia's Lukoil are among those shutting out third parties in an attempt to move their own output and avoid cutting production, five trading sources familiar with the companies' strategy told Reuters.

"We're instructed to focus on our group production as a priority and have to cut most of the trading activity due to the risks," a source with a European major said.

ExxonMobil, BP, Lukoil and Total did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Refining consultants and traders say the industry will need to cut output by 30% or more within weeks, while smaller and financially weak oil refiners may not emerge from the crisis.

NO TRADING

According to three market sources, Lukoil's trading arm Litasco, which has been active in trading third party oil and products, has slashed such activities to focus on placing barrels produced by the Lukoil group of companies.

"The focus is to place all Lukoil's volumes, other projects are not a priority now", one of the sources familiar with Litasco's business strategy told Reuters.

A source in the U.S. oil market said that Litasco was clearly reducing third party trades, in line with other majors.

"It's a new trend we clearly see. Those who have production try to place the oil with their own refineries," a source in the Mediterranean oil market said.

Smaller oil producers and refiners which rely on oil majors to purchase their volumes face more difficulties, traders said.

"Crude is simply not needed here and there. You're lucky if you place anything at all", a trader in the European oil market said.

Those majors tied into term contracts with other producers are taking as little volume as is possible under the agreements, two traders said.

"We cut our purchases to minimum volumes...but we send most of it to storage anyway. There is a ban on any new buy contracts", a source in a European oil company told Reuters.

Another source at a large merchant in the U.S. oil market said that if the majors stopped buying third party crude entirely, the non-integrated producers would likely suffer first, while another source at a shale producer said smaller U.S. producers were struggling because of the pullback by the majors, especially as credit lines dried up.

By Olga Yagova and Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 5.89% 353.35 Delayed Quote.-29.87%
LUKOIL 5.74% 4715 End-of-day quote.3.63%
TOTAL 3.07% 36.28 Real-time Quote.-28.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pTCS : announces results of the Board of Directors meeting
EQ
01:50pDGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: MVV Energie AG; Bidder: FS DE Energy GmbH
EQ
01:50pDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Articles of Association for Maersk Drilling
AQ
01:50pMVV ENERGIE AG : Sale of 45.1 % of shares to First State Investments
EQ
01:49p8I ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pFOUR PAWS Reveals Dog and Cat Meat Trade Adapts Amidst Global Pandemic
GL
01:47pCrude Leaps on Hopes for an End to Price War
DJ
01:47pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation to Lay Off 10% of Engine-Making Staff, CNBC Reports
DJ
01:46pConway Wealth Group Presents O'Connor Professional Group Founder Arden O'Connor with 2020 Aligning Life & Wealth Award
GL
01:45pRealTime Conference Kicks Off With Free Online Sessions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : EXCLUSIVE: Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group