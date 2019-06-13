Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil majors lift FTSE 100, Peltz stake thrusts Ferguson higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:31am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Thursday as Ferguson surged to an eight-month high after activist investor Nelson Peltz bought into the plumbing products distributor, while oil majors rose as crude prices shot up after reports of a tanker incident near Iran.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 0758 GMT.

Ferguson jumped 6.5% to the top of the main index after Peltz's Trian Fund disclosed a stake of almost 6% in the company.

Shares of the company, formerly known as Wolseley, were on course for their best day in more than a year after Trian said it would work with Ferguson to explore initiatives to create long term value for shareholders.

Shell was of the biggest influencers the blue-chip index as crude prices, which slipped more than 3.5% on Wednesday, rebounded on reports of a tanker on fire in the Gulf of Oman. [O/R]

Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown rose 1.6%, after having lost more than 16% this month following money manager Neil Woodford's suspension of a flagship fund backed by the company.

But gains on the market were capped by a 2.8% fall in Marks and Spencer after the clothing and food retailer said it received valid acceptances of roughly 85.14% shares for a rights issue.

Peer Tesco dropped 1.6% after Britain's biggest retailer said its underlying sales growth slowed in the latest quarter.

"Whilst no one thought the Christmas boost would carry through completely into the first quarter, these are mildly disappointing results. The threat from discounters is not going away," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Companies trading ex-dividend, where stocks have passed the day of the year when they no longer carry the right to the company's next dividend, also fell, with hosebuilder Persimmon down 5% and ad firm WPP 3.5%.

Just Group climbed 10.6% on the mid-cap index. The specialist pension provider said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting that it was focused on delivering "capital self-sufficiency" by 2022.

AIM-listed Majestic Wine slumped 6.3% after it suspended its dividend due to the sale of its retail business and said Chairman Greg Hodder would resign.

Liberum analysts called Hodder a "highly regarded" executive and said his departure was an unexpected surprise.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERGUSON PLC 6.10% 5630.026 Delayed Quote.5.84%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 1.31% 1893.3521 Delayed Quote.0.97%
JUST GROUP PLC 16.87% 58.75 Delayed Quote.-45.01%
MAJESTIC WINE PLC -7.86% 293 Delayed Quote.28.74%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP -1.60% 215.7 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
TESCO 0.48% 228.6 Delayed Quote.19.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:52aGlobal Stocks Edge Up Amid Questions on Fed Policy
DJ
04:49aEuropean shares back in black after telecoms surge
RE
04:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors lift FTSE 100, Peltz stake thrusts Ferguson higher
RE
04:04aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
03:05aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
06/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Hang Seng's Slide
DJ
06/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Extending Losses
DJ
06/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs First Back-to-back Loss In June As Investors Focus On U.S.-China Trade
DJ
06/12Oil tumbles on demand worries; stocks hit by trade, economic fears
RE
06/12Oil tumbles on demand worries; stocks hit by trade, economic fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Phase III PEMPHIX Study Showed That Genentech's Rituxan (Rituximab) is Superior t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About