Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:04pm EST
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices trod water on Thursday after losses in the previous session, as traders were cautious amid concerns over a potential delay in sealing a long-awaited interim U.S.-China trade deal and a huge increase of U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were down 3 cents, at $61.71 a barrel by 0348 GMT after settling down $1.22 per barrel, or almost 2% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $56.29 a barrel, down 2 cents, from their last close. They settled 88 cents lower, or 1.54%, in the previous session.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 7.9 million barrels last week as refiners cut output and exports fell, beating analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Gasoline and distillate inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels and by 622,000 barrels respectively.

"The inventory builds and drops in exports is likely related to the COSCO sanctions," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTraders, referring to the Chinese tanker firm the United States sanctioned, among others, in late September for alleged involvement in moving crude oil from Iran.

U.S. crude exports fell nearly 1 million barrels last week to 2.4 million barrels per day.

"The sanctions are coming back to haunt oil bulls as a trifecta of negativity if you include the probable delay in signing the Phase one trade deal" between the world's top two economies and biggest oil consumers, Innes said.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim deal could be delayed until December as talks continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

It was still possible the "phase one" agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Expectations for a thaw in trade tensions have supported oil prices over the past several sessions

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the discouraging trade deal news and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories pulled down both Brent and WTI overnight.

"Both contracts are unchanged in early trading. We expect this status quo to continue throughout the session," Halley added.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

By Jane Chung

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 61.64 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -0.07% 56.28 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aPhilippine third-quarter GDP growth speeds up, rate cuts unlikely this year
RE
12:07aTaiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown 'becomes serious'
RE
11/06Most Southeast Asian markets tepid on trade caution; Indonesia falls 1% as banks weigh
RE
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06Asia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
11/06British digital lender Tandem to launch in Hong Kong by year end
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group