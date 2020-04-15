Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell following the IEA's monthly report, trading down more than 4% or $1.30 to $28.30 per barrel at 1027 GMT.

The IEA forecast a 9.3 million bpd drop in demand for 2020 despite what it called a "solid start" by producers following a record deal to curb supply in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"By lowering the peak of the supply overhang and flattening the curve of the build-up in stocks, they help a complex system absorb the worst of this crisis," the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly report.

(Graphic: Oil supply response link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xklvylakpgd/supplyresponseapr.JPG)

"There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses. However, the past week's achievements are a solid start."

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia on Sunday agreed a record cut in output from May of 9.7 million bpd, or almost 10% of global supply, to help support prices and curb oversupply.

(Graphic: Total non-OPEC supply link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwpkyxdpmn/nonopecchangeapr.JPG)

Ahead of that, however, April could prove the worst month ever for the industry as production is set to increase while demand tumbles amid economic lockdowns around the world, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

"When we look back on 2020 we may well see that it was the worst year ... April may well have been the worst month - it may go down as Black April," Birol told reporters on a call.

(Graphic: Demand/supply balance link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgpdgyrvoj/demandsupplyapr.JPG)

Oil producers "lost two very important months", Birol added, referring to events including the failure of producers in early March to agree on cutting output. Instead, Saudi Arabia, Russia and others pledged to increase production as they looked to grab back market share.

Now, in addition to planned supply cuts, some nations are expected to boost buying for strategic reserves.

The IEA said it was "still waiting for more details on some planned production cuts and proposals to use strategic storage", noting the United States, India, China and South Korea have either offered or are considering such purchases.

"If the transfers into strategic stocks, which might be as much as 200 million barrels, were to take place in the next three months or so, they could represent about 2 million bpd of supply withdrawn from the market," the IEA said.

Birol said the IEA's forecasts on such purchases were based on "our communications with the countries, what we see in the press and the countries' public announcements".

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aG20 finance ministers, central bank governors hold virtual meeting to address COVID-19 challenges
RE
07:01aPoland to up public debt to stimulate economy amidst coronavirus - PM
RE
07:00aBank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar
RE
07:00aTechnology Firm NAG, Inc. Develops a Scientific Approach to Managing the Coronavirus
SE
06:53aDollar set to snap losing streak on growing virus fallout
RE
06:44aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
06:44aOil slide dents futures ahead of bank earnings
RE
06:43aJapan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8% - Abe
RE
06:43aUnitedHealth beats quarterly profit on strength across businesses
RE
06:41aRural areas in Poland 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : Eurona sells Suezmax Cap Diamant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group