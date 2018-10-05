Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil markets could witness modest surplus into early 2019: Goldman Sachs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:32am CEST

(Reuters) - Global oil markets could witness a modest surplus into early 2019 as new spare capacity comes online, despite strong demand and uncertainty on the size of supply losses from Iran due to U.S. sanctions set to start next month, Goldman Sachs said.

"While upside price risks will prevail for now, fundamental data outside of Iran has not turned bullish in our view," the bank said in a note dated Thursday.

"We expect fundamentals to gradually become binding by early 2019 as new spare capacity comes online."

Goldman said there was a higher initial inventory buffer heading into the fourth quarter due to a production surge in Saudi Arabia in June, and output in volatile regions like Libya and Nigeria was 0.3 million barrels per day above expectations.

Recent political shifts in Iraq increased the likelihood of a ramp-up in Kurdistan production, it added.

Oil prices rose on Friday, as traders focused on U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports to tighten global markets. [O/R]

"Potential issue of waivers on Iranian sanctions after Nov. 4 are both a key indication of the U.S. stance as well as a way to stem the ongoing unwanted rally in prices," the bank said. It said its base case for Iranian oil volumes remains for a loss of 1.5 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aJapan households' inflation expectations weaken - BOJ survey
RE
07:46aECB's Draghi met Italy's president, hinted at budget risks - papers
RE
07:32aOIL MARKETS COULD WITNESS MODEST SURPLUS INTO EARLY 2019 : Goldman Sachs
RE
07:23aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Perth named as host for important tourism trade event
PU
07:22aJapan's Abe attempts to tackle welfare reform in final term as premier
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:06aStrong U.S. job growth expected in September; wages seen rising
RE
06:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Press Release on 1st meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
PU
06:47aDollar treads water before U.S. jobs data, Aussie dips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.