Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil markets slump amid coronavirus chaos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 10:25pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak that has slashed the demand outlook for oil and threatened a global economic contraction.

Brent crude futures fell $1.09, or 4%, to $25.89 a barrel by 0209 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was down 15 cents, or 0.7%, at $22.48 a barrel.

Oil prices have fallen for four straight weeks and have given up about 60% since the start of the year. Prices of everything from coal to copper have also been hit by the crisis, while markets in bonds and stocks enter rarely charted territory. [MKTS/GLOB]

The coronavirus, which has infected more than 325,000 and killed over 14,000 worldwide, has disrupted business, travel and daily life. Many oil companies have rushed to cut spending and some producers have already begun putting employees on furlough.

The market has had to contend with the twin shocks of the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the unexpected oil price war that erupted between producers Russia and Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The current production cut deal expires March 31.

"We believe oil prices will continue to fall into the teens in the short term amid disaster demand destruction, building global stocks and no production limits after April 1," said Joseph McMonigle, senior energy policy analyst at Hedgeye Potomac Research, in a note.

Almost a third of Americans are now under orders to stay at home as states took extra measures to stem the rising numbers of cases in the world's biggest economy, while in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern said all non-essential services and business are to be shut down.

Demand is expected to fall by more than 10 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 10% of daily global crude consumption, said Giovanni Serio, head of research at Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader.

Goldman Sachs estimated demand loss could total 8 million bpd, brought about by countries slowing economic activity to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil refiners worldwide are slashing production or considering cuts as the pandemic causes the evaporation of fuel demand.

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09pRepublican Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Pass in Senate -- 4th Update
DJ
11:06pBanks borrow $34.9 billion from BOJ's one-week dollar funding operation on Monday
RE
10:48pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
10:25pOil markets slump amid coronavirus chaos
RE
10:22pStocks crumble as more nations shut for business to curb virus
RE
10:20pStocks crumble as more nations shut for business to curb virus
RE
10:17pDollar gains as pandemic drives global demand for cash
RE
10:16pAutomakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
RE
10:08pExxon notifies contractors, vendors of spending cuts over coronavirus
RE
09:47pASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS CWA : Flight Attendants Urge No Vote on Senate GOP "Leave All Workers Behind" Stimulus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
4Senate GOP coronavirus bill aids U.S. transit, airports but loans not cash for airlines
5COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group