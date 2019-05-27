Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil mixed as China's economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Texas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.90 at 0106 GMT. That was 21 cents, or 0.3%, below the last session's close, when Brent rose 2.1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel. They did not trade on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States, but stood 40 cents, or 0.7%, higher than their last close on Friday.

Traders said Brent prices were under pressure from an economic slowdown hitting China as a result of the ongoing trade war with the United States, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.

But preventing prices from falling further have been supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year.

OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy going forward.

"Supply-side issues returned to the fore, with crude oil prices rising strongly," ANZ bank said on Tuesday.

Beyond the OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have also tightened markets.

"Iran exports remain under pressure as U.S. sanctions bite. This comes as OPEC appears to be heading towards extending the current production cut agreement," it added.

Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, and Washington is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to end Iran's international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.

Washington has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil exports, in a bid to topple the government under President Nicolas Maduro there.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pDollar nudges up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves short-lived
RE
09:24pOil mixed as China's economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pJapan says Trump signalled hope of trade deal progress with Aug 'announcement'
RE
08:36pCHINA DREAMS ON HOLD : heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
RE
08:24pMONEY, MONEY, MONEY : behind the scenes at a euro note printing press
RE
07:19pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr welcomes royal assent of the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement
PU
06:54pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses bamboo vase at Hanover Agriculture Show
PU
06:24pTXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Texas Leaders on the Legislative Session
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
3CHINA BANKING CORPORATION : CHINA BANKING : Highlights of Tsinghua PBCSF Global Finance Forum
4Japan says Trump signalled hope of trade deal progress with Aug 'announcement'
5MVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About