Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil mixed as coronavirus risks offset hopes that crude stockpiles will shrink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 09:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7% on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.

Giving up earlier gains, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 13 cents, or 0.5%, at $27.43 a barrel, having jumped 9% in the previous session. WTI is still heading for a third weekly gain, up more than 10%.

Prices have been lifted by more signs that oil output is falling among OPEC and other major producers, a grouping known as OPEC+. But the market mood remains cautious, with the coronavirus pandemic far from over and new clusters emerging in countries where lockdowns have been eased.

There remains the "risk of renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 ... and questionmarks over how far OPEC+ production cuts will be implemented," ANZ said in a note.

Still, as demand increases with the easing of lockdowns to get economies going again, the IEA said it expects crude inventories to fall by about 5.5 million bpd in the second half of this year.

U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in 15 weeks, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, dropping by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8. Analysts had expected another increase. [EIA/S]

Output cuts will boost the trend towards lower inventories.

OPEC+ had already agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million bpd, a record amount, and Saudi Arabia extended its planned reductions for June, pledging earlier this week to slashing production by nearly 5 million barrels per day.

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, reduced the volume of crude it will supply to at least three buyers in Asia by as much as 30% for June, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

OPEC+ now wants to extend overall production cuts beyond May and June when the group next meets, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 31.3 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.16% 31.4 End-of-day quote.0.16%
WTI -0.82% 27.822 Delayed Quote.-57.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pChina property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:39pChina's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
10:30pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The Performance of National Economy Continued to Improve with Major Indicators Manifesting Positive Changes in April
PU
10:27pChina central bank surprises by keeping MLF rate steady, focus now on next week's LPR
RE
10:25pChina Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
10:22pCorrection to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
10:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
PU
10:12pGoldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
4NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Heal..
5AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group