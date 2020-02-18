Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices were near flat on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the impact on crude demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China, but prices drew support from a reduction in supply from Libya.

Brent crude rose 8 cents to settle at $57.75 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unchanged from the previous session, settling at $52.05 a barrel.

Though new cases of the coronavirus in mainland China have dipped, global experts said it was too early to judge if the outbreak is being contained. Forecasters including the International Energy Agency (IEA) have cut 2020 oil demand estimates because of the virus.

The virus is having a wider impact on financial markets. Asian shares fell and Wall Street also retreated after Apple Inc said it would miss quarterly revenue guidance due to slower iPhone production and weakened demand in China.

The IEA last week said first-quarter oil demand was likely to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a year ago.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia have been considering further production cuts to support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has a pact to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

OPEC+ oil ministers will meet in Vienna on March 6 as initially planned, a senior Russian energy ministry official said on Tuesday. The group will consider an advisory panel's recommendation to cut supply by a further 600,000 bpd.

OPEC has been trying to persuade Russia on the deeper cuts. Moscow has said it will disclose its stance in the coming days.

"Risk aversion has returned to the markets," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "OPEC+ has shown no sign yet of reacting to the virus-related slump in demand by making additional production cuts."

Supporting prices, oil output in Libya has collapsed since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oilfields.

"Supportive fundamental influences are still being seen in a continued loss of... Libyan supply availability," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's crude stockpiles fell by 11.8 million barrels in December, despite steady shipments by the world's biggest oil exporter, official data showed.

Meanwhile, U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise by about 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March to a record 9.18 million bpd, driven by gains in the Permian Basin, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed Tuesday.

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.75% 319.27 Delayed Quote.10.66%
COMMERZBANK AG -0.41% 6.722 Delayed Quote.22.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 57.72 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.54% 63.7452 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI 0.29% 52.09 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:39pWorld Bank Group Statement on Development Research
PU
03:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : and DOJ settlement upholds integrity of Clean Air Act
PU
03:38pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
03:36pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
03:35pBernhard and ProStar announce national agreement with HealthTrust for Energy-as-a-Service solutions
SE
03:29pALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Exports of Alabama-made autos, aerospace parts rise in tough trade year
PU
03:23pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:23pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:22pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group