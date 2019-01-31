Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil nudges higher as OPEC reduces output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:43pm EST
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices edged higher on Friday, recovering from losses of nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as data showed major exporters are quickly reducing output in line with a supply cutting pact.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $53.96 per barrel at 0009 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. In the previous session, WTI hit $55.37 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 21, before reversing course to end lower.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session.

"Prices supported by data showing further falls in output," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, a Reuters survey showed, down 890,000 bpd from December and the largest month-on-month drop since January 2017.

The U.S. sanctions imposed on state oil firm PDVSA this week are keeping tankers stuck at ports and are expected to accelerate the supply drop in February.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04pIndia PM Modi looks to budget on Friday to shore up political base
RE
07:54pAsian shares at four-month high as hopes rise on Trump-Xi meet
RE
07:51pHerman Cain, Marvin Goodfriend Being Considered for Fed Governor
DJ
07:45pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : Bangladesh sues Philippine bank over cyberheist at New York Fed
RE
07:43pOil nudges higher as OPEC reduces output
RE
07:40pSouth Korea January factory activity contracts for third month as export orders slide again - PMI
RE
07:35pNIKKEI : Japan's January factory activity weakens to 29-month low as export orders tumble - PMI
RE
07:35pTrump Gives Upbeat Assessment of Trade Talks With China -- 5th Update
DJ
07:25pCapital Industries Shares Tips to Know When to Repair Industrial Concrete Flooring
SE
07:21pCoinAgenda Caribbean Returns to Puerto Rico for its Third Year, Featuring Special Sections on Security Tokens, IEOs, NFTs, Exchange Innovations, Digital Currency Funds and Private Equity in Blockchain
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5LINE CORP : LINE : Japan's Nintendo, Line developing 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.