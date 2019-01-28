Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil nudges higher, but ample global production weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:23pm EST
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, edging up from a near two-week low in the previous session when prices fell around 3 percent on fears of supply growth and a global economic slowdown.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.07 (39.56 pounds)per barrel, up 8 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 3.2 percent on Monday when prices touched $51.33 a barrel - the lowest since Jan. 17.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing down 2.8 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $59.49 a barrel - the lowest since Jan. 15.

"Rising supplies continue to put downward pressure on crude prices despite the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers to limit production," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst, OANDA.

U.S. drillers added 10 oil rigs last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday, in another sign of the expanding record U.S. crude production that has soured market sentiment.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05pHuawei CFO to appear in Canada court on Tuesday
RE
07:44pYen firms on trade tensions, investors await Fed
RE
07:39pJapan cuts view of exports as U.S.-China trade war hurts trade
RE
07:30pU.S. Authorities Unveil Sweeping Set of Charges Against China's Huawei--4th Update
DJ
07:24pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : RFA & NCGA Co-Title Sponsorship of 2019 Crappie Masters Tournament Trail Begins This Week
PU
07:23pOil nudges higher, but ample global production weighs
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Announces Winners of the Fields-Of-Corn Photo Contest
PU
06:52pWHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
3SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC : SPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc.
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.