Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil pares gains after Trump offers few details on U.S.-China trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices steadied after rising about 1% on Tuesday following a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump that offered few new details about Washington's trade talks with Beijing.

Concerns about slower economic growth and oil demand due to the fallout from the 16-month trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies have weighed on crude futures.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, was down 1 cent to $62.17 a barrel by 12:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 8 cents to $56.94 a barrel.

Prices eased from earlier gains after Trump's remarks to a lunch gathering of The Economic Club of New York included mixed messages about U.S.-China trade talks and excluded specifics about any progress in negotiations.

The U.S. president said on Saturday that talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would make a deal only if it was the right one. He said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs.

Prices received earlier support from U.S. data that showed crude inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, fell by about 1.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8, traders said, citing market intelligence firm Genscape.

Inventories at the hub were expected to draw down after a more than 9,000-barrel leak forced the 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline to be shut in late October. The line has since been restarted at reduced pressure.

Cushing inventories had grown for five weeks in a row through Nov. 1, according to government data.

However, crude stockpiles nationwide were forecast to have risen last week for a third week in a row, a preliminary poll ahead of government data due on Thursday showed. Weekly energy data has been delayed a day due to the Veterans Holiday on Monday. [EIA/S]

For a graphic on Cushing inventories, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-CHUSHING-STOCKS/0H001QXJ09D2/eikon.png

Brent has risen 16% in 2019, supported by a supply-limiting pact by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia. The producers meet on Dec. 5-6 to decide whether to extend the deal.

Oman, one of the outside producers working with OPEC, said on Monday that the alliance would probably extend the agreement but was unlikely to increase the size of the supply cut.

In a further supportive supply-side development, Goldman Sachs cut its 2020 forecast for growth in U.S. oil production, which has surged in recent years and helped keep a lid on prices.

"The market is stuck between a perception of 2020 oversupply and strengthening physical markets for oil globally," said Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP in Durham.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alex Richardson)

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 0.34% 219.76 Delayed Quote.33.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 62.04 Delayed Quote.15.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.53% 64.229 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WTI 0.35% 56.81 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pU.S. PORK PRICES RISE AS FATAL PIG DISEASE CUTS GLOBAL MEAT SUPPLY : Tyson Foods CEO
RE
02:23pTrump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details in NY speech
RE
02:20pCARPER, ALEXANDER IN USA TODAY : The Mercury Rule Has Protected Americans from Dangerous Pollution
PU
02:08pCanada pension fund Caisse CEO Sabia to step down for university role
RE
02:02pTC ENERGY RESTARTS KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE AT 20% PRESSURE REDUCTION : U.S. regulator
RE
02:01pS&P 500, Nasdaq hold at record levels after Trump remarks
RE
01:57pTrump Says U.S., China Close on 'Phase One' of Trade Deal
DJ
01:51pImperial Oil ramping up crude by rail but not pursuing Alberta rail leases
RE
01:39pIt's Not the Economy Anymore, Stupid' -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:35pOil pares gains after Trump offers few details on U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group