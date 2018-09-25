Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks at the Zubair oilfield in Basra

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday but eased off a four-year high after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to increase crude output, even he as called for heavier sanctions on major oil producer Iran.

Trump reiterated calls on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil and stop raising prices in a speech before the United Nations.

The so-called "OPEC+" group, which includes the likes of Russia, Oman and Kazakhstan, had met at the weekend to discuss a possible increase in crude output, but the upshot of the gathering was that the group was in no rush to do so.

Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC secretary general, said in Madrid on Tuesday that it is important for OPEC and its partners to cooperate to ensure they do not "fall from one crisis to another."

"It's hard to believe that the Saudis won't answer the call at some point, especially if prices tick much higher," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. "He's going to be unrelenting in pressuring them."

Prior to Trump's remarks, oil had headed higher, with Brent hitting $82.55 per barrel, its highest since Nov. 10, 2014, on concerns about global supply shortages in the wake of U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports, which go into effect Nov. 4.

Brent crude futures were up 88 cents at $82.08 by 1:01 p.m. EDT (1701 GMT). U.S. crude futures rose 20 cents to $72.28 a barrel, close to their highest since mid-July.

The global benchmark Brent is on course for its fifth consecutive quarterly increase, the longest stretch of gains since early 2007, when a six-quarter run led to a record high of $147.50 a barrel.

Trump also said in his speech that the United States will put more sanctions on Iran following oil sanctions in November.

The sanctions are expected to have an immediate impact on OPEC's third largest producer's exports.

"Iran will lose sizeable export volumes, and given OPEC+ reluctance to raise output, the market is ill-equipped to fill the supply gap," Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Most of the potential supply shortfall has already been priced into the contract, Again Capital's Kilduff said. Speculative length has already piled into the contract, he said.

The International Energy Agency forecast strong oil demand growth of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and 1.5 million bpd in 2019, and said in its most recent report that the market was tightening.

U.S. crude inventories were forecast to have declined for a sixth straight week, according to analysts polled ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, on Tuesday, and from the U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Henning Gloystein and Amanda Cooper; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP -0.40% 173.985 Delayed Quote.19.65%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC -1.42% 76.46 Delayed Quote.10.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55pNO CLASS ACTION FOR UNHAPPY UBER DRIVERS : U.S. appeals court
RE
07:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Fed Decision Looms
DJ
07:53pWORLD BANK : African Leaders, the World Bank Group, and partners catalyze action to ensure that everyone in Africa has a digital identity by 2030
PU
07:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Video Message Urges ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Famine, Hunger at Event on Breaking Cycle between Conflict, Food Insecurity
PU
07:41pWall Street flat as energy gains offset losses in chip stocks
RE
07:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Recognizes Supermarkets Across America for Smart Refrigerant Management
PU
07:27pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
07:25pSymco Inc. Brings 2018 AV Technology Showcases to Boston and NYC
SE
07:24pICR INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR REINDEER HUSBANDRY : Association of World Reindeer Herders and International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry at the INTERACT’s meeting in Yamal
PU
07:22pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.