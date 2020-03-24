Log in
Oil pares gains as falling demand worries offset hopes of U.S. aid package

03/24/2020 | 02:23pm EDT
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, giving up an earlier rally, as ongoing worries about the heavy toll the coronavirus pandemic will take on demand offset hopes for a forthcoming $2 trillion U.S. economic relief package.

Analysts remain pessimistic that oil prices will stage an extended recovery amid the worsening pandemic and the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent futures fell 33 cents, or 1.1%, to $26.72 a barrel by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 21 cents, or 0.9%, to $23.16.

"No one has a handle of how much the world will come to a halt," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said. "It will probably be impossible for oil prices to continue to stabilize."

Earlier in the session both Brent and WTI were trading up over 5%. U.S. gasoline futures, meanwhile, soared over 30% earlier in the day and were currently trading up around 14%.

The Fed on Monday rolled out an array of programs including backing for corporate bond purchases for the first time. Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package.

The price of oil has halved in 2020, hit by the demand shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it, and removal of supply limits by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, when a deal by the so-called OPEC+ fell apart in early March.

Saudi Arabia now plans to boost exports, although they have yet to increase in March, sources at companies that track oil flows said on Monday.

"The extreme imbalance between supply and demand due to the travel restrictions has only just began to unfold in the physical markets, and the true impact will be felt in the coming weeks," said Rystad Energy?s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, in a note.

The latest round of weekly U.S. oil reports are expected to show crude inventories rose for a ninth straight week. [EIA/S]

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its supply report at 2030 GMT, followed by the U.S. government's figures on Wednesday.

By Scott DiSavino

