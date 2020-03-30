Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil pipeline, producer standoff prompts new call for Texas shale curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:10pm EDT

As a weekend standoff over oil shipments emerged between Texas pipeline operators and shale producers, a state energy regulator has renewed his controversial call for mandated cuts to address a growing crude glut.

Oil prices have fallen more than 60% this year as the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed fuel demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia kicked off a price war in a battle for market share. Oil in Midland, Texas, home of the biggest U.S. shale field, traded on Monday for under $10 a barrel, far below the cost of production.

"Large-scale production interruptions appear inevitable and imminent," executives from Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy wrote in a joint letter to the state's energy regulatory commission on Monday. In the latest sign of a growing oil glut in the state, crude oil purchasers across Texas have warned producers that storage will be limited in May and output must be cut, they said.

In at least one case, a shale pipeline operator told customers it planned to renegotiate its contracts.

Texas Railroad Commission, the state's energy regulator, is set to meet on April 21, but Parsley and Pioneer have asked it to meet sooner and curtail production as early as May.

"I want to do it as soon as possible," said Ryan Sitton, the commissioner who first floated the idea of cuts two weeks ago.

"We think it's important to save this industry," said Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield, adding that he would suggest a uniform 20% production cut but leave out the state's smallest producers.

INDUSTRY OPPOSITION

One of the state's top producers and the three largest oil and gas producer groups in Texas have opposed mandated production cuts.

"Putting any kind of export quotas on Texas producers could penalize the most efficient producers," Chevron Corp Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in an interview last week. "We don't expect unique assistance from governments."

Chevron is the second largest U.S. oil company and a top U.S. shale producer.

"I'm not advocating we do anything on our own," Sitton told Reuters, saying he would expect any state-mandated cuts to hinge on Saudi Arabia and Russia agreeing to cut their output. "If it is the right thing to keep some stability in the world, we can do it."

His comments prompted a call from OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and an invitation to the group's next meeting in June. Sitton said he plans to attend.

But mandated output cuts would lead to less cash for already hurting producers, said Karr Ingham, executive vice president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, which represents more than 3,300 small and midsize oil and gas companies and opposes such reductions.

"You're worse off than you were before," Ingham said.

The state has not imposed production limits since 1972, but has the authority to do so, said Sitton.

"For 90 years someone has been setting the price of oil in the world," he said, referring to Texas in the 1930s and later to the role of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. "I don't see why we can't at least be part of the discussion right now."

PRODUCTION BUDGETS SQUEEZED

Top shale producers have pledged to reduce their 2020 oil budgets by 30% to 50% and slashed jobs as prices fell well below production costs. Widespread cuts could lower U.S. output by up to 1 million barrels per day by December.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the oil price war at the appropriate time and last week named an envoy to Saudi Arabia to press U.S. concerns.

Oil gatherers who buy shale from producers are cancelling contracts with producers and insisting on new terms, according to letters reviewed by Reuters. One buyer said its own contract with a refiner had been canceled and would be renegotiated May 1.

"This is a uniquely catastrophic time for the industry," said Parsley CEO Matt Gallagher, adding that mandated cuts could keep the shale industry from collapse.

The state's two other regulators have not publicly endorsed cuts. Commissioner Wayne Christian said he is willing to discuss the topic and Commissioner Christi Craddick has declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jennifer Hiller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pJapan February factory output rises 0.4% month-on-month
RE
07:53pAirbnb to pay out $250 million to hosts to help ease coronavirus cancellation pain
RE
07:51pJapan's jobless rate steady at 2.4% in February - government
RE
07:46pActivist investor Starboard says it has 9.3% stake in software firm Commvault
RE
07:42pInstacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
07:38pSouth Korea's February factory output contracts most in over 11 years
RE
07:38pERC EQUIPOISE : ERCE Energy Review Q1 2020
PU
07:28pNAVARRE MINERALS : 31/03/2020 – Response to COVID-19
PU
07:27pUK business confidence crashes on coronavirus hit - Lloyds
RE
07:10pOil pipeline, producer standoff prompts new call for Texas shale curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2JCDECAUX : JCDECAUX : to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a consortium of investors
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
4WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..
5INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Reliance on Fina..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group