Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices claw back losses as storage fills less rapidly than feared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 11:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

U.S. oil prices jumped on Wednesday, trimming some of this week's losses, after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to a high of $14.40 a barrel and were up 15.4%, or $1.90, at $14.24 at 0233 GMT, paring a 27% plunge over the first two days of this week.

Brent crude futures rose 4.6%, or 93 cents, to $21.39 a barrel, adding to a 2.3% gain on Tuesday.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 10 million barrels to 510 million barrels in the week to April 24, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 10.6 million barrels.

"It's a little bit of good news that maybe storages aren't filling quite as quickly in the U.S. as you would have thought," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

The market will get another read on U.S. inventories when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases weekly data later on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

While storage is rapidly filling up, production cuts by U.S. shale producers, estimated by consultants Rystad Energy at 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, should help slow flows into tanks. The United States is now the world's biggest oil producer.

Regulators in the U.S. state of Texas, the country's biggest oil producer, will hold a vote on May 5 on whether to enact output curtailments. Officials in the states of North Dakota and Oklahoma are also examining ways to legally allow output cuts.

That would add to production cuts of almost 10 million bpd agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large producers including Russia, or about 10% of global production, due to take effect from May 1.

At the same time, hopes for at least some demand recovery put a floor under oil prices, following two days of selling in June contracts by exchange-traded funds looking to avoid the extreme volatility which hit WTI last week.

"The other thing coming through is more detail and a louder groundswell towards plans for removing COVID restrictions, particularly in Europe -- in countries like Spain, France, Austria and Switzerland. That's going to see demand pick up," Shaw said.

Credit rating agency Moody's cut its oil price assumptions on Wednesday, seeing WTI averaging $30 a barrel in 2020 and $35 in 2021, because of a global recession weighing on fuel demand and said it expected ample oil supply in storage to keep prices low through 2021.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)

By Sonali Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aChina to issue first-ever VLSFO export quotas of 10 million T for 2020 - sources
RE
12:31aSoutheast Asian markets tick up on easing restrictions; Fed decision in focus
RE
12:23aPENINSULA ENERGY : Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2020
PU
12:21aThai March factory output drops 11.25%, worse than forecast
RE
12:16aU.S. Marriage Rate Plunges to Lowest Level on Record
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aCoronavirus likely hammered U.S. economy in first quarter
RE
12:01aToilet paper trophy hunters on a roll as U.S. shortages start easing
RE
04/28Coronavirus brews trouble for tea, disrupts supply as demand spikes
RE
04/28AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Freight Controller appointed to manage airfreight in the national interest
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4ALPHABET INC. : Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group