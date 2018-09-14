Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices claw back on supply concerns, but demand worries drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:00am CEST
Oil barrels are pictured at the site of Canadian group Vermilion Energy in Parentis-en-Born

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session, when prices fell the most in a month, with concerns about supply countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand.

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $78.21 a barrel by 0634 GMT, after falling 2 percent on Thursday. The global benchmark rose on Wednesday to its highest since May 22 at $80.13.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, at 68.76 a barrel, after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Brent is heading for a 1.8 percent gain this week, while WTI is on track for a 1.5 percent increase.

"Prices remain well supported as the market continues to fret about ongoing structural supply issues elsewhere," ANZ Research said in a note.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening at the moment and world oil demand would reach 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three months, global economic risks were mounting.

"As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar, raising the cost of imported energy," the agency said.

"In addition, there is a risk to growth from an escalation of trade disputes," the Paris-based agency said.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

U.S. President Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that the United States holds the upper hand in talks.

"We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us," Trump tweeted.

Supply concerns were stoked by data showing that U.S. crude production fell by 100,000 bpd to 10.9 million barrels per day last week as the industry faces pipeline capacity constraints.

Though weekly output slipped, the United States likely surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia earlier this year to become the world's largest crude oil producer, based on preliminary estimates from the Energy Information Administration.

Although the EIA does not publish crude production forecasts for Russia and Saudi Arabia in its short term outlook, it expects that U.S. output will continue to exceed Russian and Saudi production for the remaining months of 2018 and through 2019.

The loss of Iranian oil to the market as refiners are cutting or halting purchase ahead of U.S. sanctions in November is also raising concerns about supply.


U.S. oil production growth is stalling:

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aNasdaq to buy Swedish trading solution provider Cinnober
RE
09:17aAhead of winter, Chinese steel mills rush to meet stricter smog rules
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aJapan's August exports seen rising modestly, core CPI ticking up - Reuters poll
RE
09:00aOil prices claw back on supply concerns, but demand worries drag
RE
08:57aOil prices claw back on supply concerns, but demand worries drag
RE
08:56aUK house prices would crash by a third after chaotic no-deal Brexit, Carney says
RE
08:53aFrench central bank trims growth outlook
RE
08:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : LAS VEGAS SANDS : Recognized by Dow Jones for Corporate Sustainability Leadership
3AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
4ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Wins Two 5G Blocks in Italy for EUR680 Million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.