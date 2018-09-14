Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:06am CEST
Oil barrels are pictured at the site of Canadian group Vermilion Energy in Parentis-en-Born

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.

Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $78.41 a barrel by 0122 GMT, after falling 2 percent on Thursday. The global benchmark the day before rose to its highest since May 22 at $80.13 a barrel.

U.S. light crude was up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at 68.86, after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening at the moment and world oil demand would reach 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three months, global economic risks were mounting.

"As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar, raising the cost of imported energy," the agency said.

"In addition, there is a risk to growth from an escalation of trade disputes," the Paris-based agency said.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

U.S. President Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that the United States holds the upper hand in talks.

"We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us," Trump tweeted.

U.S. companies in China are being hurt by mounting trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to a survey, prompting U.S. business lobbies to urge the Trump administration to reconsider its approach.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aJapan PM Abe says BOJ's easy policy shouldn't continue forever
RE
04:31aChina says world trade system not perfect, needs reform
RE
04:31aChina says world trade system not perfect, needs reform
RE
04:22aAmazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
RE
04:19aKuwait bourse closes week with small gain
AQ
04:13aChina August investment growth falls to new record low, industrial output, retail sales up
RE
04:13aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Thailand visitor arrivals, spending see double-digit growth
PU
04:13aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Stayed Stable with Good Momentum of Steady Growth in August
PU
04:06aOil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag
RE
04:03aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC AFFIRMS RATING ON KIMANIS POWER’S RM1,160.0 MILLION SUKUK PROGRAMME AT AA-IS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
5ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.