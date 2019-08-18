Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices climb after Saudi oilfield attack, but recession worries drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 11:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists and as traders looked for any signs that Sino-U.S. trade tensions could ease.

But price gains were capped by an unusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about growth in oil demand.

Brent crude was up 64 cents, or about 1.1%, at $59.28 a barrel at 0255 GMT,

U.S. crude was up 55 cents, or 1%, at $55.42 a barrel.

"Oil is benefiting from an overall optimism that we won't see the doomsday trade war scenario and after a drone attack on oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia reminded markets geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are going nowhere anytime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

A drone attack by Yemen's Houthi group on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant, adding to Middle East tensions, but state-run Saudi Aramco said oil production was not affected.

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said trade deputies from the United States and China would speak within 10 days and could advance negotiations over ending a trade battle between the two countries if those talks pan out.

But U.S. President Donald Trump appeared less optimistic than his aides on striking a trade deal with China, saying that while he believed Beijing was ready to come to an agreement, "I'm not ready to make a deal yet".

Concerns about an economic recession continued to weigh on crude prices even as Trump and top White House officials dismissed concerns that U.S. economic growth may be faltering.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd and indicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020.

It is rare for OPEC to give a bearish forward view on the market.

Also weighing on prices, U.S. energy firms this week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in seven weeks despite plans by most producers to cut spending on new drilling this year.

Traders will also be looking out for key manufacturing data due later this week from Europe and the United States, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.74% 8.79 Delayed Quote.16.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : App ushers in new era for Qld cane growers | QSL
PU
11:45pFitch raises Malaysia 2019 GDP growth forecast to 4.6% on solid first half
RE
11:28pIron ore, steel futures rise on China stimulus
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Visa exemptions for Chinese, Indians to be submitted to cabinet
PU
11:07pShell debuts electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, first in Southeast Asia
RE
11:04pChina spends more than $85.2 billion on shantytown redevelopment in Jan-July
RE
11:02pThai second-quarter GDP grows 2.3% year-on-year, slowest pace in nearly five years
RE
11:01pOil prices climb after Saudi oilfield attack, but recession worries drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3Oil prices climb after Saudi oilfield attack, but recession worries drag
4SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : SPEEDCAST (ASX:SDA) Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connec..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trump says U.S. does not want to do business with Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group