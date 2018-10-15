Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices climb amid Saudi tensions, but demand outlook drags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas

BEIJING (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.

Crude markets were also supported in the wake of data that showed South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, before U.S. sanctions against the Middle Eastern country take effect in November.

Brent crude had risen $1.01, or 1.26 percent, to 81.44 a barrel by 0424 GMT, on track for its biggest daily gain since Oct. 9.

U.S. crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.12 percent, to $72.14 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The market has again expressed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after U.S. and Saudi traded comments over the disappearance of the Saudi journalist, leading to a jump in prices," Wang Xiao, head of crude research with Guotai Junan Futures, wrote in a research note.

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a U.S. resident, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The kingdom would retaliate against possible economic sanctions taken by other states over the case, its state news agency SPA reported on Sunday quoting an official source.

Meanwhile, South Korea in September stopped importing Iranian oil for the first time in years.

"South Korea's move to stop Iran oil imports is giving the market confidence on prices," said Chen Kai, head of research at brokerage Shengda Futures.

Lingering geopolitical worries, trade concerns and a weaker economic outlook may pave the way for another week of volatile trading, Chen said, adding that Monday's recovery in prices was "fragile".

Putting downward pressure on oil prices, the International Energy Agency, the West's energy watchdog, said in its monthly report that the market looked "adequately supplied for now" and trimmed its forecasts for world oil demand growth this year and next. [IEA/M]

That comes after the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week said the group sees the oil market as well supplied and that it was wary of creating a glut next year.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese ambassador says Sino-Belgian ties flourishing
PU
07:47aEXCLUSIVE : HNA held talks with Ant, others as it weighs options for IT unit Pactera - sources
RE
07:38aSoftBank's Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
RE
07:36aAsian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
RE
07:36aAsian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
RE
07:36aIndonesia Swings to Trade Surplus in September, Beating Expectations
DJ
07:19aBear or bull? Five reasons to claw or thunder
RE
07:18aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Ambassador of Uzbekistan presents Credentials to the President of Russia
PU
07:18aMAXIM ORESHKIN : “New prospects open up for cooperation of our countries”
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING : ROCHE : Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurring in people with HER2-positive early breas..
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE - SEARS CEO STEPS IN FOR BANKRUPTCY FINANCING: sources
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018
4Asian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
5AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.