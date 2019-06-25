Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices climb amid fall in U.S. stockpiles, Middle East worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 08:49pm EDT
A pumpjack is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 1% on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly a month as widely-watched data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over potential U.S.-Iran conflict.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 1.4% at $65.97 by 0006 GMT. They earlier touched their highest since May 31 at $66.00 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.97 per barrel, up 2% from their last settlement. WTI earlier hit its strongest level since May 30 at $59.03 a barrel.

Analysts said the moves were mainly driven by American Petroleum Institute (API) data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles dropped by 7.5 million barrels in the week ended June 21 to 474.5 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels, the data showed. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.3 million barrels.

"Crude prices popped after the weekly API inventory report," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA.

The data came as traders watch for any signs that tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate into military conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked "anything American," in a new war of words with Iran, which condemned fresh U.S. sanctions on Tehran as "mentally retarded".

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Colin Packham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 26548.22 Delayed Quote.13.81%
NASDAQ 100 -1.70% 7591.536333 Delayed Quote.22.01%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.51% 7884.71662 Delayed Quote.20.65%
S&P 500 -0.95% 2917.38 Delayed Quote.17.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trump-Xi meet, Iran tension to overshadow G20 summit in Japan
RE
08:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices climb amid fall in U.S. stockpiles, Middle East worries
RE
08:47pAsia stocks slip after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations
RE
05:26pEnergy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices--Update
DJ
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Fed Comments; Tech Slides
DJ
04:21pGold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
04:21pGold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
04:20pGold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
RE
04:12pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Records Three-day Losing Streak After Powell Emphasizes 'wait-and-see' Stance On Rates
DJ
04:08pTSX falls 0.92 percent to 16,371.28
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5TESLA INC. : TESLA FACES DELIVERY BOTTLENECK AT CLOSE OF SECOND QUARTER: Electrek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About