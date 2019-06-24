Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Odebrecht Oil and Gas drillship is seen in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying "significant" sanctions on Tehran would be announced.

Brent futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.45 a barrel by 0325 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $57.80 a barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he called off a military strike to retaliate for Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. drone, and he said on Sunday that he was not seeking war with Iran.

But Pompeo also said "significant" sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.

"The Middle East clashes should support oil prices at the start of the week as crude markets will wait to see Iran's response to the threat of additional sanctions," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Oil prices surged last week after Iran shot down a drone that the United States claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory.

Amid the escalating tensions, Brent racked up a gain of about 5% last week, its first weekly gain in five weeks, and WTI jumped about 10%, its biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2016.

Trump said he had aborted a military strike on Iran because such a response to Tehran's downing of the unmanned U.S. surveillance drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life.

Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had received a message from Trump through Oman overnight warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent.

"We're prepared to negotiate with no preconditions," Pompeo told reporters on Sunday. "They know precisely how to find us. I am confident that at the very moment they're ready to truly engage with us we'll be able to begin these conversations. I'm looking forward to that day."

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies last week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks.

Companies added one oil rig in the week to June 21, bringing the total count to 789, Baker Hughes said in a closely followed report on Friday.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aIndonesia surprises with a trade surplus in May
RE
01:01aWISeKey announces at the Blockchain Summit in Bucharest the establishment of a WISeCoin Hub and Blockchain Center of Excellence in Romania
GL
12:59aBHUTAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY : “Citizen's Initiative – Our Gyenkhu” to Address LPG Shortage
PU
12:57aIndonesia Posts Surprise Trade Surplus as Imports Fall
DJ
12:54aCorrection to Eurozone Economy Analysis on Sunday
DJ
12:35aOil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer
RE
12:34aEuro reaches three-month high as dollar sags on Fed easing prospects
RE
12:33aAsian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
12:31aChina says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
RE
12:24aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued ahead of regional trade, inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to leave China with Suning.com deal
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3Asian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. regulators ask Deutsche Bank to explain 'bad bank' proposal - FT
5BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About