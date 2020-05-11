Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Western Canadian canola fields surrounding an oil pump jack are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta

By Sonali Paul

Oil futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.

Brent crude futures climbed to a high of $30.11 a barrel and were up 0.8%, or 24 cents, at $29.87 at 0206 GMT, reversing some of the previous session's losses. The benchmark fell $1.34 on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.6%, or 38 cents, at $24.52 after touching a high of $24.77.

Saudi Arabia said overnight it would cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, slashing its total production to 7.5 million bpd, down nearly 40% from April.

"This reduction in production provided excellent optics encouraging other OPEC+ members to comply and even offer additional voluntary cuts, which should quicken the global oil markets' rebalancing act," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. OPEC+ is a group comprised of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia.

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait committed to cut production by another 180,000 bpd in total.

Still, the moves to deepen cuts raised questions for some about why the further cuts were needed.

"It was so sudden and so significant, it was just seen as: 'Is this a proactive policy or just a reaction to weak demand?'" said Vivek Dhar, Commonwealth Bank's mining and energy economist.

The cuts, combined with the world's biggest economies relaxing coronavirus restrictions and stoking a gradual recovery in fuel demand, are expected to ease pressure on crude storage capacity.

However, in the wake of new outbreaks of the coronavirus, including in China and South Korea, the market is wary of a second wave of COVID-19 cases spurring renewed lockdowns.

"On the demand side there's probably a view that the worst may be behind us, in terms of the peak damage point. If we do see a second wave, that would hurt demand and hurt pricing," said Commonwealth Bank's Dhar.

Inventory data this week will be key to extending the recent rally in oil prices, analysts said.

U.S. crude inventories likely rose by about 4.3 million barrels in the week to May 8, a preliminary Reuters poll showed, ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/12Tim Hortons China says Tencent has invested, did not disclose amount
RE
05/12Logitech sales rise nearly 14% as work from home boosts demand
RE
05/12NUHEARA : IQbuds2 MAX vs. AirPods Pro
PU
05/12DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Vietnam resumes rice exports to Phl, ASEAN countries
PU
05/12Rice supply adequate for 2020
PU
05/12BOJ has no preset idea on when to normalise ETF buying pace - senior official
RE
05/12Oil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut
RE
05/12Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers seeks judicial management - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to fall on growing second virus wave fears
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
3SUNOCO LP : SUNOCO LP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4MBIA INC. : MBIA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group