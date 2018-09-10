Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.96 per barrel at 0150 GMT, up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures climbed 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.13 a barrel.

U.S. energy companies cut two oil rigs last week, bringing the total count to 860, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

The U.S. rig count has stagnated since May, after staging a recovery since 2016, which followed a steep slump the previous year amid plummeting crude prices.

Outside the United States, new U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports from November were helping push up prices.

Energy consultancy FGE said several major Iran customers like India, Japan and South Korea were already cutting back on Iran crude.

"Governments can talk tough. They can say they are going to stand up to Trump and/or push for waivers. But generally the companies we speak to ... say they won't risk it," FGE said.

"U.S. financial penalties and the loss of shipping insurance scares everyone," it said in a note to clients.


U.S. rig count has stagnated since May: https://tmsnrt.rs/2NsKwpc

TIGHTER OUTLOOK

With U.S. rig activity stalling and Iran sanctions looming, the oil market outlook is tightening.

"Investors have largely turned positive again ... likely welcoming the return of backwardation," said Edward Bell, commodity analyst at Emirates NBD bank.

Backwardation describes a market in which prices for immediate delivery are higher than those for later dispatch. It is considered a sign of tight conditions giving traders an incentive to sell oil immediately instead of storing it.

The Brent backwardation between October this year and mid-2019 is currently around $2.20 per barrel. <0#LCO:>

While Washington exerts pressure on other countries to fall into line and also cut imports from Iran, it is also urging other major producers to raise their output in order not to create too strong a price spike.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will meet counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday and Thursday, respectively, as the Trump administration seeks the world's biggest exporter and producer to keep output up.

One key question going forward is how demand develops amid the trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as general emerging market weakness.

Consultancy FGE warned that "trade wars, and especially rising interest rates, can spell trouble for the emerging markets that drive (oil) demand growth."

Despite this, FGE said the likelihood of significantly weaker oil prices was relatively low as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would withhold output to prevent prices from plunging.

"We see $65 per barrel as a trigger for cuts," FGE said.


Russia, U.S. & Saudi crude output: https://tmsnrt.rs/2NqbrBZ

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China’s Belt and Road Initiative will boost tourism
PU
04:05aOil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
RE
04:02aOil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
RE
04:00aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
03:59aJohnson attacks government on taxes, rail
RE
03:58aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
03:50aChina's August CPI up 2.3 percent year-on-year, PPI up 4.1 percent; above forecast
RE
03:46aAlibaba's Jack Ma to step down in Sept. 2019, Zhang to become chairman
RE
03:46aMexican tax authority takes steps to charge Odebrecht for fines
RE
03:22aOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF DELAWAR : Governor Carney's Statement on Weather Forecast
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
2SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : Pilbara beef on our plates
4VERISK ANALYTICS : VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Estimates Industry Insured Losses for Typhoon Jebi Will be..
5SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : SPARK LAUNCHES KUPU: a picture to Te Reo Maori translation ap

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.