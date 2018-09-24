Log in
Oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel by 2019, warn merchants

09/24/2018 | 07:21am CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices could rise towards $100 (£76) per barrel by 2019 as U.S. sanctions against Iran tighten markets, commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria said on Monday at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude could be taken out of the market as a result of the U.S. sanctions against Iran by the end of the fourth quarter this year, said Daniel Jaeggi, president of commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, making a crude price spike to $100 a barrel possible.

Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at fellow merchant Trafigura said crude oil prices could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and to $100 by the New Year as markets tighten.

(Reporting by Singapore energy team; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

