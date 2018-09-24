Oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel by 2019, warn merchants

Almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude could be taken out of the market as a result of the U.S. sanctions against Iran by the end of the fourth quarter this year, said Daniel Jaeggi, president of commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, making a crude price spike to $100 a barrel possible.

Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at fellow merchant Trafigura said crude oil prices could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and to $100 by the New Year as markets tighten.

(Reporting by Singapore energy team; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)