Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices decline on U.S. pipe disruptions, weak Chinese data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were nearly 2% lower on Thursday after a leak on a key U.S. pipeline disrupted supply flows and on data showing weak factory activity in China.

Brent futures were down 40 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.21 a barrel by 12:08 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 94 cents, or 1.7%, to $54.12.

The front-month Brent contract for December delivery expires on Thursday. Futures for January delivery were down about 1.1% to $59.53.

For the month, Brent was on track to fall less than 1% and WTI was on track to rise less than 1%.

In the United States, TC Energy Corp's 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) Marketlink crude pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, was operating at reduced rates, three sources said on Thursday, due to supply disruptions after the TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline after a leak in North Dakota.

Marketlink is connected to the 590,000-bpd Keystone oil pipeline system, a key transporter of Canadian crude from northern Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

Traders said the Marketlink disruption pressured U.S. crude prices lower by making it harder to move oil out of the Cushing storage hub, which is the delivery point for WTI crude contracts.

About 9,120 barrels of oil were estimated to have spilled from Keystone after a leak was discovered late Tuesday, according to state regulators in North Dakota.

In China, meanwhile, factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in October while growth in the country's service sector activity was its slowest since February 2016, official data showed on Thursday.

A protracted trade war between China and the United States has been weighing on the demand outlook for oil.

Leaders from the United States and China encountered a new obstacle in their struggle to end the trade conflict when the summit at which they were supposed to meet was cancelled because of violent protests in Chile, the host nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted a new location would be announced soon.

A Reuters survey showed that oil prices are likely to remain pressured this year and next. The poll of 51 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $64.16 a barrel in 2019 and $62.38 next year.

Releasing third-quarter results, Royal Dutch Shell Plc warned that uncertain economic conditions could slow its $25 billion share buyback programme, the world's largest, and had led to a downward revision to its oil price outlook.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year on Wednesday, looking to bolster economic growth with a move that could also boost demand for crude.

Yet gains are likely to be capped until inventories start to show sustained declines.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analyst expectations for a much smaller increase of just 494,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

"The U.S. stock report was anything but encouraging," PVM analysts said in a note.

Cushioning the bearish crude data, the EIA showed gasoline and distillate inventories continued to draw.

GRAPHIC: U.S. petroleum inventories (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png)

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo, Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)

By Scott DiSavino

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 60.16 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI -1.26% 54.17 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pFord plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal
RE
01:17pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Muller Review Sees Notice Served on Aberdeenshire Farmers and New Haulage Charges for Others
PU
01:17pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pCanadian dollar steadies as data shows slowing economic growth
RE
01:03pFTC probes Altria for role in Juul executive changes
RE
12:59pU.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign
RE
12:57pWall Street drops as trade worries resurface
RE
12:55pOil prices decline on U.S. pipe disruptions, weak Chinese data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group