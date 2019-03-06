Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices dip as U.S. crude stocks swell amid record production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 07:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by record U.S. crude output and rising commercial fuel inventories.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.11 per barrel at 0033 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose much more than expected last week, with inventories up by 7.1 million barrels to 452.93 million barrels, according to a weekly report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil production remained at a record 12.1 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase of more than 2 million bpd since early 2018.

GR
APHIC: U.S. oil production & storage levels - https://tmsnrt.rs/2Vanxza

Surging U.S. production is undermining efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this year to withhold around 1.2 million bpd of supply to tighten markets and prop up prices.

"The balance between rising U.S. production and the OPEC+ efforts to stabilize prices with a production cut was broken by higher than expected U.S. inventories and the OECD warning of lower global growth impacting energy demand going forward," said Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation & Development (OECD) said on Wednesday the world economy would grow 3.3 percent in 2019, down 0.2 percentage points from the OECD's last set of forecasts in November.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pHuawei sues U.S. government, supporting documents not yet available
RE
08:55pChina says to collect more profits from state-owned financial institutions amid tax cuts
RE
08:55pFortress Blockchain Announces Planned Exit from Crypto-Currency Business
GL
08:42pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update, 7/3/2019
PU
08:27pAsia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return
RE
08:27pHAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : State on target to beat 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal
PU
08:24pChina customs says suspends clearance of canola imports from Canada's Richardson
RE
08:20pSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
08:17pALL POLITICAL PARTY RENEWED CALL FOR CREATING CANADA'S 21ST CENTURY TAX COMMISSION : Help CATAAlliance Advance This Advocacy Campaign!
PU
08:12pEVRAZ NORTH AMERICA : Plans Capital Investments at Facilities in Western Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
5STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Sears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.