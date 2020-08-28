Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices dip as producers, refiners avoid worst of hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices inched lower on Friday as Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the U.S. oil industry in Louisiana and Texas without causing any widespread damage and companies were beginning to restart operations.

Brent crude futures for October, set to expire on Friday, were down 5 cents to $45.04 a barrel by 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 9 cents to $42.95 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for weekly gains of about 1.4%, with WTI headed for a fourth straight weekly rise. The benchmarks hit five-month highs during the week as U.S. producers cut crude output ahead of Laura at a rate close to the level of 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

"The oil trade has been featured by strong advances at the start of the week as a sizable amount of storm premium was pumped into the market ahead of Hurricane Laura, followed by a major erasure of hurricane premium following the storm's arrival as limited impact on offshore crude production or refinery activity was indicated," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

The oil market has had an unusually long spell of low volatility, analyst Eugen Weinberg at Commerzbank said, in contrast with stock markets.

"It didn't even react to a weaker dollar. There's no impulse in either direction. It has seldom had so little volatility for such a long period, especially given the dynamic situation on the demand and supply sides," Weinberg said.

Laura, since downgraded to a tropical depression, hit Louisiana early on Thursday with winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour). The storm killed at least six people, damaged buildings and felled trees. Power was cut to hundreds of thousands in Louisiana and Texas, but refineries were spared from massive flooding.

Oil producers had shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, or 83% of the Gulf of Mexico's production, while nine refineries had shut around 2.9 million bpd of capacity, or 15% of U.S. processing capacity, ahead of the hurricane.

Valero Energy Corp began restarting its 335,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Friday, while Exxon Mobil was preparing to restart its 370,000 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

However, repairs to Citgo Petroleum's 418,000-bpd Lake Charles, Louisiana, plant could take four to six weeks, according to Mizuho Securities. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Late on Thursday, the Port of Houston, the top U.S. crude oil export hub accounting for about 600,000 bpd of shipments, was in the process of reopening to commercial shipping.

U.S. energy firms kept the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating unchanged this week, resulting in the first monthly increase since December as higher crude prices prompt some producers to start drilling again.

Further ahead, demand expectations remained bearish. The contango between Brent crude for nearby delivery and six-months ahead remained near its widest since late May with the front-month contract more than $2 cheaper. <LCOc1-LCOc7>

"Aside from Saudi Arabia, everyone else is clear that global oil demand won't return to 2019 (levels) until at least 2022. The latest monthly estimate from the IEA/EIA/OPEC triumvirate suggests consumption will not recover to pre-pandemic levels next year," PVM Oil Associates said in a daily note.

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.73% 4.971 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.62% 40.445 Delayed Quote.-43.05%
WTI 0.11% 42.936 Delayed Quote.-29.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pBrazil posts $16 bln budget deficit in July, less than expected
RE
02:15pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Multiple Individuals and Entities in $28 Million Ponzi Scheme that Targeted Churchgoers
PU
02:14pWall St gains, S&P 500 on track for sixth straight record closing high
RE
02:12pU.s. cdc reports 5,845,876 total cases due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 5,799,046 in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports as of yesterday total 180,165 deaths due to coronavirus vs 178,998 deaths in previous report on august 27
RE
02:10pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Laura
PU
02:09pU.S. checks storm impact at oil reserve, aims to deliver crude over weekend
RE
02:04pSanofi ceo says recent data has increased its confidence in the success of its two coronavirus vaccine candidates
RE
02:03pBrazil ups debt ceiling to 4.9 trln reais to accommodate crisis spending
RE
02:00pCanada's statement on the boeing 737 max 8 follows simulator and flight tests in recent days - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group