Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices dip as record U.S. exports undermine OPEC-led efforts to cut supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 11:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Pemex's storage and distribution terminal on the outskirts of Mexico City

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, squeezed by plentiful supply and U.S. firms in particular increasing exports in competition with traditional producers from the Middle East in key markets like Asia.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $66.88 a barrel at 0449 GMT, down 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. They ended Friday little changed after touching their highest since Nov. 16 at $67.73 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.11 per barrel, down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures climbed 0.5 percent on Friday, having marked their highest since Nov. 16 at $57.81 a barrel.

Traders said the dips were a result of ample oil supply amid surging exports from the United States, forcing other producers especially in the Middle East to start offering their crude at discounts.

Under pressure from a surge in U.S. supply, Abu Dhabi's flagship Murban crude has sold at a discount in Asia to its official selling price (OSP) for four straight months - the longest stretch in nearly two years.

Cargoes bought for loading in the first four months of 2019 were sold at discounts ranging from 5 cents to 40 cents a barrel, even as producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) cut the grade's benchmark price for four consecutive months.

U.S. crude oil production has hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase of more than 2 million bpd since early 2018. Exports hit a record 3.6 million bpd this month.

The surge in U.S. oil output counters efforts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The OPEC-led cuts as well as U.S. sanctions against Iran's and Venezuela's oil exports pushed oil prices to 2019 highs last week.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSingapore CPI Rises at a Slower-Than-Expected Pace in January
DJ
12:11aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at seven-month high
RE
12:03aIntel aims to push beyond phones with 5G infrastructure deals
RE
12:02aSingapore's January headline inflation rate at 0.4 percent, slower than expected
RE
02/24Late birdie burst eases pressure on Thai Kiradech
RE
02/24Oil prices dip as record U.S. exports undermine OPEC-led efforts to cut supply
RE
02/24Little change seen in China's outbound property investment in 2019 - consultancy
RE
02/24China shares surge as Trump offers tariff respite
RE
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
4VALE : BEHIND VALE'S DEADLY DAM COLLAPSE : Multiple -2-
5NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake -- Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.