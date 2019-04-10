Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices dip on surging U.S. crude stockpiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production.

International benchmark Brent futures were at $71.57 per barrel at 0056 GMT, down 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $64.36 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement.

U.S. crude inventories rose 7 million barrels to 456.6 million barrels in the last week, their highest since November 2017, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil production remained at a record 12.2 million barrels per day (bpd), making the United States the world's biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi
Arabia. Graphic: U.S. oil production, storage & drilling levels, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2HWNIqK

Despite this growth in U.S. supply, global oil markets remain tight amid supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, and escalating fighting in Libya.

As a result, Brent and WTI have risen by around 30 and 40 percent respectively since the start of the year.

Venezuela's oil output sank to a new long-term low last month due to U.S. sanctions and blackouts, with production plunging to 960,000 bpd in March, a drop of almost 500,000 bpd from February.

"Pressure to global supplies continues to mount because of sanctions-linked problems in Iran and Venezuela and rising geopolitical risk in Libya," said Stephen Innes, head of trading at SPI Asset Management.

Beyond the short-term outlook for oil markets, a lot of attention is on the future of demand amid the rise of alternative fuels for transport.

"We believe global demand has another 10 million barrels bpd of growth, with over half from China," Bernstein Energy said in a note on Thursday.

Current oil demand stands around 100 million bpd.

Bernstein said it expected oil demand to peak around 2030, but added that "we expect a long plateau rather than a sharp decline" in consumption after that.

"While no industry lasts forever, the age of oil is far from over," Bernstein said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Remote Areas are Full of Potential
PU
10:33pChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump at Signing of Executive Order on Energy and Infrastructure | Crosby, TX
PU
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Executive Order on Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth
PU
10:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Extensive measures taken to save local species
PU
10:08pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas
PU
10:06pChina Consumer Inflation Accelerates in March
DJ
10:03pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse, Schatz, Heinrich, Gillibrand Introduce Updated Carbon Fee Amid Energized Climate Debate
PU
09:58pDAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP : Advises Williams on Its Sale of 50% Interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services to an Affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners
PU
09:57pPG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
3KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About