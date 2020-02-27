Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia

Oil prices tumbled for a fifth day on Thursday to their lowest in more than a year, as further novel coronavirus cases outside China fanned fears that a pandemic could slow the global economy and erode demand for crude.

Brent crude dropped $1.25, or 2.3%, to settle at $52.18 a barrel, off the session low of $50.97 a barrel, the lowest since December 2018. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures sank $1.64, or 3.4%, to $47.09, after hitting their lowest since January 2019.

For the first time since the outbreak erupted, the number of new coronavirus infections outside China exceeded new Chinese cases.

Trading in oil markets suggested investors expect a prolonged period of oversupply, with demand hurt as the virus has spread to large economies including South Korea, Japan and Italy.

"Oil is in freefall as the magnitude of global quarantine efforts will provide severe demand destruction for the next couple of quarters," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"The first U.S. case of unknown origin has energy markets preparing (for) a prolonged deep drop in demand for crude."

The crude market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, set to meet in Vienna on March 5-6. The group is currently reducing supply by roughly 1.2 million bpd to support prices.

Consultants Facts Global Energy forecast oil demand would grow by 60,000 barrels per day in 2020, a level it called "practically zero," due to the outbreak.

The virus outbreak would likely trim China's economic growth this year to 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage point from its January outlook, and shave 0.1 percentage point from global growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

U.S. gasoline futures tumbled as much as 5.5% to $1.3742 a gallon, the lowest since late January 2019. Heating oil futures dropped about 0.7% to settle at $1.4892 a gallon, after hitting the lowest since July 2017.

Businesses in China have started to reopen as the number of new cases on the mainland has waned.

"It makes me think that the downside here now moves from crude to products should the virus continue to grow outside of China as their rates return, exports surge and perhaps the rest of the market isn't there to take it from them," said Scott Shelton, energy broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

Margins for producing distillates <HOc1-CLc1> - heating oil, diesel fuel and jet fuel - have hit their lowest levels since 2017 due to fears of reduced demand.

Global equities resumed their plunge, wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone.

For both Brent and WTI, the spread between December 2020 futures and December 2021, a popular trade used as a barometer for supply expectations, fell firmly into negative territory. Both spreads <CLZ0-Z1> <LCOZ0-Z1> hit the widest levels since January 2019, signaling erosion in demand could lead to a glut through the end of this year.

Saudi Arabia, the world?s top oil exporter, is reducing crude supplies to China in March by at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to slower refinery demand following the coronavirus outbreak, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.26% 66.042 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI -3.14% 46.87 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:09pDollar falls, euro has best day since May 2018
RE
04:07pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Continues to Monitor Coronavirus – No Cases Reported in Florida
PU
04:05pGRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pWall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction
RE
04:04pTSX falls 1.9% to 16,717.44
RE
04:01pInvestment advisors worry U.S. response to coronavirus is too little too late
RE
03:50pMIT MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : Deep cuts in greenhouse emissions are tough but doable, experts say
PU
03:46pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
03:45pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
03:43pECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group