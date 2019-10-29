Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of crude oil being dispensed into a bottle

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, with U.S. crude falling for a third day after an industry report that stocks at the Cushing delivery hub for the benchmark rose last week, shrugging off a drop in overall inventories.

Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $61.44 a barrel by 0118 GMT after gaining 2 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $55.36 a barrel, having dropped 0.5% in the previous session.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI rose by 1.2 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, said. [API/S]

"Price action over the past 48 hours does illustrate just how quick traders are to revive fears about sluggish demand amid the thought of more abundant supplies," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Demand concerns remain strong amid the 16-month old trade war between the United States and China, which has hit economic growth around the world, sapping demand for oil.

The United States and China were continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it next month, a U.S. administration official said.

The latest potential setback in the negotiations stalled a rally in global share markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Russia's deputy energy minister also said on Tuesday it was too early to talk of deeper output cuts by OPEC and its allies, adding to the pressure on the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia - a grouping referred to as OPEC+ - have cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices since January.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 708,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 25 to 436 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 494,000 barrels, according to the API data.

Gasoline stocks dropped by 4.7 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a drop of 2.2 million barrels, and distillate stocks were down by 1.6 million barrels, versus an expected fall of 2.35 million barrels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 61.4 Delayed Quote.14.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 63.9175 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
WTI -0.41% 55.22 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pJapan retail sales rise most since 2014, but outlook murky
RE
10:40pU.S. set to disappoint Asia with downgraded delegation for Bangkok summits
RE
10:39pCyber attack on Asia ports could cost $110 billion - Lloyd's
RE
10:27pBUILDING RESILIENCE : Q&A With Bank Of Mongolia First Deputy Governor Erdembileg Ochirkhuu
PU
10:23pSamsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone
RE
09:56pOil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise
RE
09:52pDollar marks time ahead of Fed move, sterling steadies
RE
09:34pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life expectancy continues to improve (Media Release)
PU
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4UK's new Brexit deal worse than continued uncertainty - NIESR
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group