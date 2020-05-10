Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of second coronavirus wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 10:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland

By Florence Tan

Oil prices slid nearly $1 a barrel on Monday as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world's top producers.

Brent crude futures were down 73 cents, or 2.4%, at $30.24 a barrel by 0114 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 81 cents, or 3.3%, to $23.93 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have notched gains over the past two weeks as countries have eased business and social lockdowns imposed to cope with the coronavirus and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining.

But possible signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections in northeast China and South Korea worried investors even as more countries started to pivot towards easing pandemic restrictions in moves that could support oil demand.

"They've removed some of the lockdowns but does that mean the worse is over for now?" said Tony Nunan, a senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

Global oil demand has plummeted by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

"Oil companies are dealing with a plethora of challenges due to the sudden decline in demand," GlobalData oil and gas analyst Haseeb Ahmed said in a note.

"North America is battling a severe shortage of storage capacity ... it may be only a matter of time, before the country (the United States) runs out of storage space."

Fears that the United States is running out of storage space triggered WTI prices crashing into negative territory last month, prompting some U.S. producers to slash output.

In a sign of that impact, the number of operating oil and gas rigs in the world's largest oil producer fell to 374 in the week to May 8, a record low according to data released on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940.

"People are surprised by how quickly the U.S. is shutting in production and that's exactly what we need in order to support prices," said Mitsubishi's Nunan.

"There's another 10 days before the June contract expires ... if the WTI contract can avoid a crash going into expiry, hopefully we've seen the bottom."

(This story corrects number of rigs to 374, not 74, in paragraph 10.)

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney and Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pDollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns
RE
10:38pAsian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
10:38pChina's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6% year-on-year - industry body
RE
10:34pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas sector welcomes Queensland appointments
PU
10:33pOil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
09:55pJapan PM says ready to take more stimulus steps to combat pandemic
RE
09:52pAutomakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows
RE
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : thanks survey respondents (Media Release)
PU
09:40pShanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus
RE
09:30pJapan appoints first female central bank executive director
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
2FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY202..
3VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION :: Mandatory
4Bluechip-backed generative design platform Archistar secures a $6m Series A investment led by AirTree Ventu..
5RICE : Philippines ramping up rice imports to boost stockpile amid pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group