Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop as China economic slowdown threatens to spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday on signs that an economic slowdown in China, the world's second-largest economy and oil consumer, was spreading, stoking concerns over future fuel demand.

The gloomy economic news has pulled down financial markets across Asia, including crude oil futures.

International Brent oil futures were at $62.26 per barrel at 0736 GMT, down 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.43 per barrel, down 0.7 percent, or 37 cents.

China's state planner on Tuesday warned that the downward pressure on the economy will affect China's job market as falling factory orders point to a further drop in activity in coming months and more job shedding.

On Monday, China reported its lowest annual economic growth since 1990.

China's oil imports have so far defied the economic slowdown, hitting a record above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2018, but many analysts believe the country to be at peak energy growth, with its thirst set to wane as the slowdown bites.

"Slowing manufacturing activity in China is likely weighing on demand," said Singapore-based tanker brokerage Eastport, adding that industrial slowdowns tended to be leading indicators that fed gradually into lower demand for shipped oil products.

In a sign of spreading economic weakness, South Korea's export-oriented economy slowed to a six-year low growth rate of 2.7 percent in 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.

This came after the International Monetary Fund on Monday trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in last October's outlook. There is a high correlation between economic growth and oil demand growth.

"This was the second downturn revision in three months, and we can still see further downgrades in near future if trade tensions escalate, the UK exits with a no-deal from the EU, or China's economic growth drops more sharply," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at futures brokerage FXTM.

Despite the darkening outlook, oil prices have been getting some support from supply cuts started in late 2018 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"The effects of OPEC-led cuts ... will undoubtedly place a price floor under crude oil," said Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures on Tuesday.

(Reporting Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and by Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aShanghai rebar erases early gains on signs of slowing construction growth
RE
03:18aCanada should ban Huawei from 5G networks, says former spy chief
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:55aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal agreed
RE
02:53aOil prices drop as China economic slowdown threatens to spread
RE
02:52aKPMG subject of second UK investigation over Carillion audit
RE
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:50aOil prices drop as China economic slowdown threatens to spread
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..
3UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
4EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.