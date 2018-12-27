Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 03:13pm EST
A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, retreating from an 8 percent rally in the previous session as Wall Street stocks also fell and the oil market focused on signs of faltering global economic growth and record production of crude.

Brent crude futures dropped 4.24 percent, or $2.31, to settle at $52.16 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.61 to settle at $44.61 a barrel, down 3.48 percent.

"The market is giving back some of its gains from yesterday that were brought along with the euphoria in the stock market," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Prices surged on Wednesday, tracking a spike on Wall Street after President Donald Trump's administration attempted to shore up investor confidence.

U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragging oil prices.

Brent and WTI have lost more than a third of their value since the beginning of October and are heading for declines of more than 20 percent in 2018.

Concerns about slowing global economic growth have dampened investor demand for riskier asset classes and pressured crude futures.

Market participants are worried about a glut of crude. Three months ago it looked as if the global oil market would be undersupplied through the northern hemisphere winter as U.S. sanctions removed large volumes of Iranian crude. But other oil exporters have compensated for any shortfall, depressing prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producers, agreed this month to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to more than 1 percent of global consumption.

But the cuts will not take effect until January and oil production has been at or near record highs in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, now the world's top crude producer pumping 11.6 million bpd.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the country will cut its output by between 3 million and 5 million tonnes in the first half of 2019. It then will be able to restore it to 556 million tonnes (11.12 million barrels per day) for the whole 2019, on par with 2018, he added.

Although U.S. sanctions have put a cap on Iran's oil sales, Tehran has said its private exporters have "no problems" selling its oil.

U.S. crude inventory data will be released from the American Petroleum Institute after settlement on Thursday and from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

A Reuters survey estimated that U.S. crude inventories dropped 2.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 21.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Frances Kerry, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.19% 22600.12 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 -1.71% 6155.8258 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.72% 6441.9113 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 -1.33% 2434.23 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
03:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
03:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
02:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 550 Points As Stock Market Relinquishes Chunk Of Historic Surge
DJ
01:58pMarkets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.
DJ
01:02pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Return From Christmas Break To End Lower As BP And Pharmas Slump
DJ
12:28pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Color Postholiday Action
DJ
12:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear market territory
RE
12:20pEUROPE : European shares slip back to 2016 levels as Wall St support evaporates
RE
10:30aTSX surges over 2 percent, snaps four-day losing streak
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.